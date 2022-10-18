ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A bridge replacement project in the Double Bridges area on Alabama Hwy. 168 is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving, an ALDOT spokesperson said.
Seth Burkett, ALDOT’s North Region Public Information Officer, said construction of a new bridge over Short Creek, located about three miles away from U.S. Hwy. 431 between Boaz and Kilpatrick, was anticipated to be finished and reopened by the end of November.
“The contractor hopes to have it open before Thanksgiving,” Burkett told The Reporter on Thursday afternoon. “They still have to complete the bridge rails, end slabs, paving, seeding, and sodding. There have been some delays due to the concrete shortage. But when they closed the road last November, we anticipated it lasting about a year, so it’s still pretty much on track.”
Work first began nearly one year ago.
Bridge Builders of Alabama demolished the bridge built in 1948 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The state chose to spend approximately $3.5 million to construct a longer, wider and safer bridge.
Since closing, traffic has used the following detour:
• For eastbound traffic, heading towards Kilpatrick and Crossville, motorists are to travel U.S. 431 northbound to Ala. Hwy. 75 northbound to Ala. Hwy. 68 eastbound to Ala. Hwy. 168 in Kilpatrick.
• For westbound traffic, heading towards Albertville and Boaz, motorists are to travel Ala. Hwy. 68 westbound to Ala. Hwy. 75 southbound to U.S. 431 southbound in Albertville.
According to ALDOT’s online listing, the project is the only active bridge replacement in Marshall County. Meanwhile, there are two bridge replacement projects ongoing in DeKalb County — one at state Hwy. 11 over Dry Creek in Sulphur Springs and another at state Hwy. 117 over the West Fork of the Little River in Mentone. No projected completion dates were listed.
There is also a bridge replacement project ongoing in Blount County at U.S. 278 (Ala. Hwy. 74) at Locust Fork in Snead with a projected completion date of summer 2023.
