An Alder Springs family is in mourning after losing a child in a house fire Wednesday night.
According to Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department Chief James Edwards, firemen were dispatched to a home on the corner of Campbell and Todd Ridge roads at around midnight.
Upon arrival, they were told two children and an adult male were trapped inside the home.
Firefighters from Albertville and Alder Springs made entry into the home and were able to find the adult male and a child. A second child was later discovered and removed from the home.
Edwards said he and others attempted to resuscitate the 7-year-old female child but were unsuccessful.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said his office responded to Marshall Medical Center South at about 2 a.m. after the child was brought to the hospital.
He said the child’s death is being investigated but is connected to a house fire at 5116 Todd Ridge Road.
“It is against the policy of the Marshall County Coroner’s Office to release the names of minors,” Nugent said. “More information may be released later as the investigation continues.”
The adult male was transported to UAB Burn Center where he has been placed on a ventilator, Edwards said.
The child was also taken to Birmingham for treatment and was also placed on a ventilator. Edwards said the child “is dramatically improving.”
A third child, reportedly a teenager, was able to escape the home uninjured.
Firefighters from Asbury, Beulah, Pleasant Grove and Douglas volunteer fire departments and Albertville Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid in fighting the fire.
Assistant Albertville Fire Chief Brent Ennis said the fire was a tough one to fight due to the heat and humidity but was particularly hard on one of his rookie firefighters who attempted to resuscitate the child.
“It’s tough when a child is involved and injured,” Ennis said.
Edwards said many firefighters go their entire careers without having to work a fatal fire.
“But some do, and you have to deal with it,” Edwards said. “It is part of the job.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Edwards said.
The deceased child is a student at Asbury Schools.
Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley said counselors from the school system and Hospice of Marshall County will available to help fellow students deal with her death.
