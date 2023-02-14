Boaz drivers can now renew their driver’s licenses at the Marshall County Probate Judge’s Boaz satellite tag office.
Division Supervisor April Johnson said Monday was the first official day offering the additional service, but the tag office staff already has served some customers.
There are some limits to what can be done at the Boaz location, at 99 Railroad Street
The office won’t be able to add Star ID to existing driver’s license, she said. “You must see an examiner to do that." Examiner offices can be located at www.alabamadl.alea.gov.
The office staff will be able to renew or issue duplicates for lost licenses. If name or address changes are needed, Johnson said, that can be done at the Boaz office as well, and you don’t have to be a Marshall County resident to renew a license.
“We can transfer from learner’s permits to graduated driver’s licenses for students who’ve had driver’s education,” Johnson explained.
The office cannot convert out-of-state driver’s licenses, she said. For that, drivers must go the Guntersville office.
The Boaz tag office opened in March 2022 to provide more convenient service for residents in and around the southeast part of the county.
The tag office is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
