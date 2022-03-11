Training is a number one priority for Marshall County Sheriff. So much so, he worked with the Marshall County Legislative Delegation to pass a local bill requiring all Sheriff’s Office employees obtain continuing education throughout the year.
“When I first took office in 2019, uniform training did not exist,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims.
“I came up with a local bill that was passed during the first legislative session I was in office.
“By state law, sheriff’s deputies do not have to obtain CEUs unless their county commission agrees to fund them.
“If there is another county commission that does that besides Marshall County, I’m not aware of it.”
The bill states all training and continuing education meet minimum requirements adopted by the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission.
All training and continuing education will be funded by the Marshall County Commission.
“I wanted to make sure that when I’m not sheriff anymore, the training will still be there and our staff will get the training they need and deserve,” Sims said.
The act applies to all employees of the sheriff’s office, not just deputies and corrections officers, he said.
Training is a topic of conversation in the upcoming election for sheriff. Candidate Anthony Nunnelley stated in a campaign announcement he would address accountability. “Training in community policing for all personnel will be required. While it is not a requirement for sheriff deputies to continue earning professional development points after completing the academy, it is for other areas of law enforcement.”
Sims said while it is true sheriff’s deputies are not required to get continuing education credits, Sims worked to get the requirement implemented locally through legislation. Any change in the requirement would only be possible through additional legislation.
While the county commission must pay for all continuing education, Sims said he has a discretionary line item in his annual budget that he uses to provide additional and specialized training for his staff, such as juvenile interviewing classes, investigative techniques classes and more.
“Our School Resource Officers go to the National Association of School Resource Officers conferences every year,” said Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
“That is the national standard in training for SROs. Our training policy is not limited to just corrections officers, or just deputies. Every employee gets CEUs.”
Sims said constant training and education is particularly important for corrections officers.
“Laws are constantly changing,” Sims said. “Our corrections staff particularly is liable for lawsuits. Jails and lawsuits go hand in hand.
“Corrections officers must abide by state and federal laws. I believe training combats lawsuits.”
Sims also founded the Alabama Jail Administration Council. AJAC was created to provide affordable, quality, legal-based training for all jail administrators. AJAC provides both online and in-person training, such as the upcoming Alabama Jail and Corrections Summit March 21-23 in Orange Beach and Alabama Basic Corrections Academy June 6-8 in Pell City.
“All our training meets state and federal regulations and standards,” Sims said.
“I’m very supportive of good training alternatives made available to all, particularly jails with limited budgets.
“We are not looking to reinvent the wheel. But we do want to get the best training possible for our employees.”
