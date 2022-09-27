This article is an opinion.
There’s no debate.
Albertville’s Aggie Band is hands-down one of the best high school marching bands in the country, and I would argue even better than most colleges.
A couple of weeks ago, I had the privilege of covering the Aggies’ Class 7A, Region 4 football game against Austin. Despite the outcome of the game, the band played a truly vital role in keeping a spirited atmosphere alive, playing loud and proud from kickoff until the clock hit zero.
Shortly after the game, the band performed its halftime show. The band elected not to perform during intermission due to hosting Aggie Band Alumni night. Former band members from as far back as the 1950s were in attendance and honored at the half.
About 300 members strong, the band’s performance blew me away — so much so that I would argue the Aggie Band is better than the University of Texas Longhorn Band.
A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of attending the Alabama-Texas college football game in Austin.
While the Longhorns took the Crimson Tide down to the wire, the home team’s band played as much of a factor in the outcome as the visiting team’s band. Of course, Texas’ band was the only one there. In an interesting move by the University of Texas brass, and in an effort to get the full home-field advantage, Alabama’s esteemed Million Dollar Band was not allowed to attend.
The Longhorn Band appeared to be the same size as Albertville’s band, but its performance paled in comparison to the Aggies.
At halftime, I didn’t realize the band had started playing until after about 30 seconds went by.
“Wait, is that the band playing?” I asked a friend sitting next to me. “That’s the University of Texas band?”
It’s no wonder the Aggie Band has been invited to perform in the Rose Parade for a third time since 2011.
Congratulations, again, to the Albertville Aggie Band and Director Taylor Cash — the best of the best. And hats off to the Albertville community, whose support has made the band’s tradition of excellence possible for generations.
Marshall County native Taylor D. Beck is editor of The Reporter. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Beck is former editor and publisher of The Covington News in Covington, Georgia. He may be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
