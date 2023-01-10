The Douglas High School basketball program enjoyed a rare sweep at Boaz on Friday, Jan. 6, beating the Pirates in all four games — junior varsity girls, JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys.
The varsity wins came in Class 5A, Area 13 play. The Eagles lead the boys standings with a 4-0 record while the Pirates are 2-2, with both losses to Douglas. In the girls standings, the Lady Eagles and Lady Pirates both are 2-2.
VARSITY BOYS
Douglas 53,
Boaz 47
Seniors Eli Teal and Dakota Stewart combined for 40 points, propelling the Eagles to victory.
Stewart collected 15 of his 18 points in the opening half, including nine in the first quarter, which ended with Douglas in front 14-12.
Chadan Hamilton’s seven second-quarter points helped the Pirates take a 26-23 lead at intermission.
Teal caught fire in the second half, scoring 19 of his team-high 22 points. He sank three 3-pointers in the third quarter, but Hamilton countered with eight points. Boaz led 39-38 at the final break.
Douglas outscored BHS 15-8 in the fourth period, with Teal netting 10 of them. He drained two more 3s and finished the night with six.
Cooper Butler added eight points and Jaylen Spain five for the Eagles.
Hamilton’s 22 points topped the Pirates. Jakai Hudgins followed him with nine and Andre Kirkland got eight.
Bo Brock and Judd Oliver both tossed in three, and Javius Hudgins added two.
VARSITY GIRLS
Douglas 39,
Boaz 26
Mallory Ackles scored 13 points and Madison Franklin 11, leading the Lady Eagles past their archrival.
Ackles netted seven and Franklin six in the fourth quarter. Franklin went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes.
Sydnie Sanders contributed eight points, Tori Rojek five and Maddie Hayes two for Douglas, which led 5-4, 13-10 and 22-17 at the quarter breaks.
Osalyn Minor’s 12 points paced Boaz. Barbara Jackson and Jazira Roberts tossed in six each and Harley Wyatt and Alexus Ashley both one.
