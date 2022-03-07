This is a Faith opinion column.
My two-year-old has never stayed the night away from his mom and me, so the next day when my parents were ready, we arranged to meet them in Gadsden to pick him up. When we got him, we immediately noticed that he was tired and in a bad mood because of it.
He fought getting into the car seat, and he cried most of the way home.
We tried consoling him, putting on his favorite music, and holding his hand, but nothing worked.
As we climbed Sand Mountain, he cried more and more, and sometimes he would do one of those classic toddler squeals. He needed a nap, but, more importantly, he needed some love from his mommy and daddy.
Throughout the drive we told him, “Buddy, we’re going home! We can play and cuddle then.” But a two-year-old doesn’t care about all of that. He wanted cuddles now, not later.
Regardless of how good the outcome would eventually be, he simply couldn’t see beyond the moment.
Had I stopped the car, got him out of his seat, and cuddled him on the side of the road in the rain, we never would have made it home. Even though he didn’t understand it, we had to keep driving. We knew that stopping the car may be a temporary fix, but persevering through the tears would get us back to our warm, dry, comfortable home where could cuddle up on the couch and take a nap.
Life’s like this, isn’t it? We’ve had those moments of pain, loss, and darkness. Those moments when we thought we knew exactly what we needed. We prayed and prayed but what we wanted never came.
We wonder, maybe like my son did, “Why doesn’t God listen? Why doesn’t God answer my prayers?”
But maybe, in those moments, we are like a toddler in God’s eyes. Taking away what’s bothering us may seem good to us, but there may be something on the other side of the troubles that so much better than we could expect, even if it is only apparent in retrospect.
The reality is that bad things happen to good people. There aren’t explanations for every cut, every bruise, every loss, or every pain, but do you know what there is? There’s a voice. There’s a voice that says, “Buddy, we’re going home!” There’s a voice that says, “I will never leave you or forsake you.” There’s a voice that says, “In this world you will have trouble, but take courage; I have overcome the world!” (John 16:33)
After we got home, I unbuckled Cayden and gave him a big hug in the rain. His mood was immediately different. I held him close as we went inside, and my wife put him down for a nap. As I write this article, he’s playing with his blocks, cooking in his play kitchen, and shooting basketball.
Like us with God, he can’t comprehend why we did what we did. He doesn’t know how hard it was for us to hear him cry in the car knowing that he felt like we had abandoned him. It will be a long time before he can even understand why we make the decisions we do. But I believe he felt our love.
I don’t know why you are going through what you are. Like Job’s friends, I could offer up all kinds of reasons that wouldn’t be very helpful to anyone, but take comfort in this: we may have trouble, but Jesus has overcome the world, and He can make all things new.
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
