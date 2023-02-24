JACKSONVILLE — No. 7 Guntersville’s third loss to No. 6 Scottsboro this season hurts the most, because it denied the Wildcats’ their first Northeast Regional title and State Tournament berth since 2008.
Brody Perry’s runner from the left baseline bounced on the right side of the rim before rolling off on the left with two seconds remaining, allowing Scottsboro to escape with a 67-66 victory in a boys Class 5A Northeast Regional final that became an instant classic.
The Wednesday, Feb. 22 game took place at Jax State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum, and fans from both teams rocked the legendary venue by delivering a loud, energetic atmosphere, especially during a back-and-forth final quarter that saw five ties and eight lead changes.
Trailing 51-39 after three quarters, Guntersville (25-8) opened the fourth with 3-pointers by Brandon Fussell, Brody Perry and Oakley Howell, chopping it to 51-48 and forcing Scottsboro to burn a timeout with 6:44 remaining.
Fussell played magnificent in his final game in a Wildcat uniform, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Fussell assisted John Michael McElrath for a layup. He drew a foul on the shot, and his free throw tied it 51-51. In less than two minutes, the Wildcats had erased their deficit.
“We talked about it since the last game [against Scottsboro],” Guntersville head coach Brett Self. “We were up one in the fourth quarter, and we missed 18 shots in that fourth quarter. Since that day, we’ve talked about execution in the fourth quarter. I felt like if we’d keep the game close we’d have a chance, put some pressure on them.
“We drew a couple sets up out of the timeout, one to get Brandon a shot and then to get our other shooters a look. You know, plays are only as good as the players who execute them, and man, they hit some big-time shots and got us back in the game and got us the lead.
“The message the fourth quarter was let’s execute some plays, let’s find a way to get back in the game and we did that.”
Scottsboro’s Parker Bell sank a pair of free throws with 6:07 left, but Fussell answered with a 3, giving Guntersville a 54-53 lead at the 5:46 mark.
A jumper by Jake Jones and two free throws by Kyle Wright sent Scottsboro (24-8) to a 57-54 advantage. Fussell dished a pass to Perry, who swished a trey from the right wing, tying it 57-all with 4:30 to go.
Guntersville committed a turnover, and Scottsboro converted it into a Whitmire layup. Fussell answered with a 3 from the right wing, putting GHS back in front 60-59.
Scottsboro reclaimed the lead on Jones’ layup, but Fussell hit a jumper in the paint, making it 62-61 with 2:40 remaining. Bell converted a three-point play, giving Scottsboro a 64-62 advantage with 2:17 on the clock.
Fussell’s floater in the lane tied it 64-64. Bell’s free throw broke the tie, but Fussell converted a one-and-one to put GHS ahead 66-65 with 1:15 to play. Bell hit a free throw that tied it 66-66 with 1:04 left, and Guntersville drained the clock to 22.4 seconds and then called a timeout.
The Wildcats turned it over with 12 seconds left, and Fussell fouled Wright with 10.3 seconds remaining. It was Fussell’s fifth foul, marking the first time he’s fouled out of a game all season.
Wright hit the first free throw, giving Scottsboro a 67-66 lead. Wright missed the second shot, and Guntersville’s Ross Harrell rebounded and rushed the ball up the side of the court. He passed to Perry in the left corner, who drove the baseline and put up a runner that missed with two seconds left.
“It’s one of those do you call a timeout or try to play through it? You can go back and question it on that,” Self said. “You’ve just got to believe in your guys. We’ve played 30-some odd games to get us here, and you’ve got to let them go get the win.
“We didn’t have Brandon, we knew we had to get the ball down the court and we knew they were going to throw token pressure on us. I thought Ross did a good job.
“We would’ve liked to get the ball in the middle of the floor — we didn’t, we got it sideline — but Ross got it out of his hands, got it to Brody and Brody shot, and that thing did everything but go in. That’s why this game hurts so bad. This is what makes basketball beautiful and special and then painful at the same time.”
Scottsboro led 15-14 and 26-25 at the first-half rest stops.
Regional most valuable player Tyson Sexton, a Montevallo signee, scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the third quarter, helping Scottsboro build a 14-point lead twice, the final time at 51-37 with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Bell had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Whitmire scored 12 points for Scottsboro, who faces Valley in the AHSAA State Tournament semifinals Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham.
Scottsboro sank 20-of-31 2-pointers, 4-of-15 3s and 15-of-21 free throws.
Oakley Howell tossed in 10 points for Guntersville. McElrath netted nine, Perry six, Treyvon Avery five and Jackson Porch and CJ Scott two each.
Guntersville connected on 15-of-29 2-pointers, 8-of-18 3s and 12-of-14 free throws.
The All-Regional Tournament team featured Fussell, McElrath, Sexton, Bell, Moody’s Davion Dozier and Springville’s Brodie Frederick.
