ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Over the last 12 months, Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater has boasted a $23.2 million economic impact, park officials estimate.
In a news release Tuesday, Nov. 15, SMPA officials said the estimated impact was $9 million more over the same timeframe just one year ago — $14.2 million from October 2020 to September 2021. However, fall 2021 to fall 2022 marked the first full year SMPA has been at full operation.
“The city continues to see increases in direct and indirect economic impact due to the operation of Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater,” said Mike Price, who is Albertville’s director of economic development. “Not only is there growth in specific sales tax revenue categories due to activity generated by visitors to the park - but there is also a continued interest in our area by retail, hospitality, and entertainment companies due in no small part to the park’s existence.”
SMPA hosted more than 100 events over the last year, including 62 sports tournaments, 11 concerts and numerous community-oriented events.
“The utilization of almost every area within the park has met or exceeded expectations up to this point, and that is reflected in our economic impact growth,” SMPA General Manager Patrick O’Brien said in the new release. “It exhibits that we are executing our mission consistently and bringing more visitors to the city of Albertville and Sand Mountain region through our events. We are also retaining nearly 100% of our events due to the level of service and client/customer experience that we provide. Our extremely talented and dedicated Team is the reason why we achieved this type of growth.”
O’Brien said the park hosted 1,750 teams, had more than 97,000 member check-ins, over 300 teams participate in youth and adult recreation leagues, and over 1 million unique park visitors.
“So not only are we generating significant economic impact for the region, but we are also significantly improving the mental and physical health of our community,” he said. “Doing both of those at this volume is blazing a new trail in the sports, recreation, and entertainment industry because it is rare to see a venue to both with these types of numbers. The vision that the City of Albertville had for the park is coming to fruition, and it is helping cultivate significant growth in our community. Running parallel to that growth is a significant improvement in quality of life, and it is so rewarding for our Team to see and feel that every day at the park.”
Katy Norton, president of Marshall County Tourism and Sports, said she was excited about SMPA bringing new events to the park next year.
“Having the park and its facilities has opened doors to new opportunities that translate into additional room nights, as well as new visitors to our county,” Norton said. “The positive economic impact of sports tourism on our community is only going to grow and expand as the park continues to build their brand. We are thrilled to be part of this growth.”
Darlene Temple, vice president of sales and marketing for Fairfield by Marriott, said SMPA has had “a huge impact on our hotels,” including the Fairfield by Marriott in Albertville, the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, and vacation rental properties through Rohogo Rentals.
“By building a premier sports and entertainment venue that is visited not only by fellow Alabamians but nationwide, we have seen and hosted visitors from all over the country including Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Indiana, Michigan, etc., the list goes on and on,” Temple said. “We are happy to be in a position to extend a warm, hospitable welcome and accommodate them as a proud and supportive partner of SMPA. The economic impact of the park reverberates throughout Marshall County as we have also seen new restaurants and companies choose to locate here because of SMPA. We have enjoyed hosting those companies’ crews and staff throughout their building process, so the ripple effect is strongly felt by our lodging facilities.”
Local business representatives also spoke to the impact SMPA has had on their respective businesses.
“We have been busy almost every Saturday and most of it is ball teams and other functions from Sand Mountain Park,” said Brittany Riddle, general manager of Santa Fe restaurant in Albertville. “It has definitely been an asset to our business.”
“Partnering with SMPA has given us a tremendous boost in customer visibility,” Beef O’Brady’s owner Caitlyn Nelms said. “The marketing that can be done at the park is essential to pulling in business from visiting teams, families and even local residents.”
