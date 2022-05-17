An attempted theft from the Boaz Walmart ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle miles away following a lengthy chase.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said a theft suspect later identified at Jeremy Willis Neely, failed to stop for officers and led them on a low-speed chase through Boaz, Albertville and Guntersville. The chase ended on Alabama 79 near the Marshall/Blount County line when the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch.
The suspect was transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment of his injuries.
Abercrombie said no Boaz officers were involved in the accident.
Neely now faces charges of attempting to elude police officers, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree theft of property.
Officers from Boaz, Albertville and Guntersville Police Departments and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.