Marshall County Drug Task Force agents recently arrested a Guntersville man, charging him with drug trafficking.
Brian Wesley Black, 53, of 3629 Brashers Chapel Road, Guntersville, was stopped by Albertville Police on July 7 for a traffic violation.
While speaking to Black, agents could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Albertville K-9 Officer Brandon Taylor deployed his dog, Edge, who alerted to the presence of a narcotic.
Agents located approximately 207 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 13 grams of marijuana during a subsequent search.
Black was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamines and illegal possession of marijuana.
