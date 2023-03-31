The man Kingsport, Tennessee police identified as the driver of a tractor-trailer truck that struck five men changing a tire on the shoulder of Interstate 81, killing four men and leaving a fifth seriously injured, has been released from the hospital and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail in Blountsville, Tennessee.
The four men killed in the crash were from Crossville and Albertville, and the injured man is from Gadsden, as were three other passengers – all employees of S&S Welding in Kilpatrick.
They had been working in Virginia and were traveling back to Alabama Sunday evening when they had a flat tire, according to a family member of one of the victims.
They pulled off on the shoulder and five of the men in the van got out and were working to change the flat tire when the tractor-trailer driven by Saul A. Carrerra, 60, of New York, veered onto the shoulder and struck them.
Kingport police identified Jose Ramos, 25, of Crossville as one of the men killed in the crash.
Local funeral homes identified the others: Nicolas Figueroa Cruz, 41, of Albertville, Victor Aguilar Rosas, 22, of Crossville, and Yosel Manuel Hernandez Gomez, 17, of Crossville.
Kingsport police reported Tuesday in the department’s blog that the 17-year-old injured in the crash remains hospitalized, but his condition had been upgraded from critical to stable, and he appeared to be “on the road to recovery.”
Carerra was injured in the crash and initially hospitalized. According to Kingsport police, their investigation indicated Carerra was operating the commercial vehicle while impaired.
He faces the following criminal charges:
• Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication (4 counts)
• Reckless Aggravated Assault
• Felony Reckless Endangerment
• Driving Under the Influence in a Commercial Vehicle
• Failure to Exercise Due Care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.