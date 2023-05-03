BOAZ — Snead State Community College’s Softball Team honored its nine sophomores on Friday, April 28, after splitting its final home doubleheader of the season against Southern Union State at Lady Parsons Softball Field.
In Game One, Snead State fell to the Lady Bison 10-4. The Lady Parsons were held scoreless until the final inning. Addie Walker launched a two-run homerun to put Snead State on the board 10-2.
Later in the inning, with one out, Lydia West took advantage of an errant throw by Southern Union State and made her way home to give the Lady Parsons their third run of the night and cut the deficit to 10-3.
Adelyn Ellis hit a fly ball out to shortstop but was able to drive in Brittany Slaten for another run, 10-4. But the rally fell short after Julia Hurley struck out to end the game.
From the pitcher’s circle, West and Ashlynn Hallman combined for 10 hits, 10 earned runs and four strikeouts over seven innings.
In Game Two, the Lady Parsons survived a late-game rally by Southern Union State to get revenge with a 7-6 win.
Heading into the seventh inning, Snead State held a 7-1 lead over the Lady Bison. Whitney Goodwin got things going for the Lady Parsons with a sac fly to drive in a run in the second inning.
The Lady Parsons began to pull away with three runs in the fourth inning. Ellis drove in a score, Hurley doubled to drive in a score, and Rylee Bartlett also doubled to bring in a run to lead 4-1.
In the fifth inning, Snead State drove in three more runs to take their 7-1 lead, this time West, Slaten and Ellis each tallying an RBI.
In the seventh inning, the Lady Parsons allowed five runs by Southern Union, including a solo home run and then a grand slam to cut the Snead State lead to 7-6.
Reagan Cornelius pitched a complete game for the Lady Parsons. She allowed six hits and six earned runs while striking out four.
Walker, Slaten, Ellis and Bartlett all finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
As a team, Snead State recorded its seven runs on 10 hits.
With a pair of losses on Saturday, Snead State (29-31, 17-15) ends the regular season fourth in the ACCC North standings and secures a spot in the ACCC Championship Tournament May 3-7 at Veterans Park in Alabaster.
The Lady Parsons are scheduled to take on the South’s No. 5 seed Lurleen B. Wallace on Wednesday, May 3, at 4 p.m. Should Snead State win, they would take on South No. 1 seed Coastal Alabama-South on Thursday, May 4, at 2 p.m. in Round Two.
North
1. Wallace State
2. Marion Military
3. Central Alabama
4. Snead State
5. Southern Union
6. Shelton State
South
1. Coastal Alabama-South
2. Wallace-Dothan
3. Bishop State
4. Coastal Alabama-North
5. LB Wallace
6. Enterprise State
Games are as follows (game times/fields are subject to change without notice due to weather or other circumstances):
Wednesday, May 3
Single elimination
Game A - 2 p.m. (Field 2) - S6 Enterprise State vs. N3 Central Alabama
Game B - 2 p.m. (Field 5) - N5 Southern Union vs. S4 Coastal Alabama-North
Game C - 4 p.m. (Field 2) - N6 Shelton State vs. S3 Bishop State
Game D - 4 p.m. (Field 5) - S5 LB Wallace vs. N4 Snead State
Thursday, May 4
Double elimination
Game 1 - Noon (Field 2) - Game A winner vs. S2 Wallace-Dothan
Game 2 - Noon (Field 5) - Game B winner vs. N1 Wallace State
Game 3 - 2 p.m. (Field 2) - Game C winner vs. N2 Marion Military
Game 4 - 2 p.m. (Field 5) - Game D winner vs. S1 Coastal Alabama- South
Game 5 - 4 p.m. (Field 2) - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 6 - 4 p.m. (Field 5) - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
Friday, May 5
Game 7 - Noon (Field 2) - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 8 - Noon (Field 5) - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Game 9 - Noon (Field 2) - Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 10 - Noon (Field 5) - Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6
Saturday, May 6
Game 11 - Noon (Field 5) - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8
Game 12 - Noon (Field 5) - Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Game 13 - Noon (Field 5) - Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12
Sunday, May 7
Game 14 - Noon (Field 5) - Championship Game
Game 15 - 2 p.m. (Field 5) - “If-Game” if Loser Game 14 is first loss
All games will be shown live at https://www.jockjive.com/acccsports.html.
Game results will be posted here and also at https://twitter.com/acccathletics.
For information on Veterans Park, visit http://al-alabaster.civicplus.com/Facilities/Facility/Details/Veterans-Park-10.
There are no pets allowed in the softball complex at Veterans Park.
Admission
$10.00 per day
$20.00 for five-day tournament pass
Free for children 6 & under
