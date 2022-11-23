This article is an opinion on religion.
When you experience physical pain, the immediate reaction is to try and make it feel better and point a finger at what caused it. It seems emotional pain tends to follow the same protocol, but it can cut deeper and become infected before you know it—causing a much longer recovery period than one would like.
Now, I realize that we are in a season of giving thanks, so why in the world am I talking about pain? To be honest, it’s because this is what I feel on my heart to share. But I do recognize that some of us are dealing with or have dealt with some type of hurt this year, and that giving thanks through the pain can be easier said than done.
But it is possible through the grace Jesus provides.
(I just love it when the Lord lets me live what I get to share with you.)
Recently I was hurt by something, but it was heavy on me to concentrate on dealing with it in a way that would please Him. A typical first response would have been to text or call someone about it. I KNEW, however, that this was not the first response He wanted.
So, I prayed. And each time it crosses my mind, I hope I choose to pray again.
It takes a conscious decision (over and over again) to lay the hurt at His feet and find grace to give thanks in the situation.
If you are someone who naturally shakes off the pains of life, I am impressed. It is so much easier to encourage someone else to trust the Lord with hurt, but when you are the one who just had the wind knocked out of you emotionally ... it’s HARD.
So, I want to encourage you today to consciously choose to give thanks IN EVERYTHING.
There is a beautiful and supernatural kind of healing that comes when you choose to take your pain to Him first, and then give Him thanks in spite of it.
The enemy would love for your hurt to become infected, causing you to be poisoned with bitterness. Friend, I plead with you to go to the Healer first today.
Pain can cut deeply, but it is no match for the depth of His love.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
