Court records show four people charged with receiving stolen property were indicted by a recent grand jury.
Shop employees John Eller, Zachary Shake, Dylan Green and Santo Andres were charged following an Aug. 4 raid on Joe’s Pawn Shop by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the U.S. Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
On Sept. 7, the four men were indicted by a Marshall County grand jury.
Pawn Shop owner Joe Cephus Campbell III was also indicted by the grand jury.
Pawn shop owner Wandarine “Wanda” Campbell has not yet had an initial appearance and no court date is set at this time.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the raid followed a four-month investigation. During an Aug. 8 news conference, Sims said loss prevention officials from several large area stores, including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and Home Depot, were involved in the investigation. He said many of the items seized in the raid were in their original boxes.
Officials said they found almost $42,000 worth of stolen items in the store along with 263 guns and $88,000 in cash.
Joe Campbell did not have a federal license to sell guns, according to ATF officials. He also pleaded guilty to a previous federal charge of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license.
Campbell filed a motion to continue his preliminary hearing to a later date, and a judge granted that motion.
The preliminary hearing is normally where the prosecution has to show a judge it has enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury. But, Campbell’s lawyers have filed a motion asking the judge to delay that hearing, that is, until every person charged has a hearing the same day.
Campbell has been indicted by a federal grand jury and is due to appear in federal court for arraignment on Sept. 15.
