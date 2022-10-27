Jimmy Spencer should learn if he will spend the rest of his life in prison or face the death penalty Friday as jurors return to consider the penalty phase of his triple murder trial.
On Wednesday Spencer was found guilty on seven counts of capital murder in relation to the deaths of Marie Martin, Martha Reliford and Martin’s great-grandson Colton Lee. Their bodies were found on July 13, 2018, in two homes on Mulberry Street in Guntersville.
Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson told jurors in his closing arguments Wednesday Spencer had admitted to killing the trio in numerous interviews with police in the days and weeks following his arrest.
“His story as to how and why he killed them never changed,” Johnson said. “The evidence submitted during the trial corroborate everything (Spencer) admitted to.”
Defense attorney Jerry Baker urged jurors to carefully consider the evidence and testimony before deciding innocence or guilt.
The jury deliberated just over 30 minutes before signaling they had a verdict.
Spencer was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder committed while in the act of a robbery; murder of a victim less than 14 years old; murder of two or more persons; and three counts of capital murder committed while under a life sentence.
Family and friends of Reliford, Martin and Lee packed the courtroom to hear the verdict.
“I’m happy with the verdict,” said Reliford’s niece Lisa Davis. “I don’t thing they could have come to any other conclusion.”
Other family members declined to comment until after Spencer’s sentencing, saying they did not want to jeopardize the outcome.
The trial lasted eight days, with prosecutors offering graphic and oftentimes disturbing testimony and evidence. Attorneys for both sides spent three days choosing a jury prior to the start of the trial.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said the verdict has been a long time coming.
“I think the verdict is good for all involved,” he said. “It’s been four long years.
“Our emotions and feelings cannot equal what the family is feeling right now. This case has heavily impacted a lot of our officers and investigators.
“I’m so grateful the police work happened the way it did and this case was able to come to a unanimous verdict.”
Jurors are expected to return to the courtroom at 9 a.m. Friday where they will hear arguments from expert witnesses secured by both the prosecution and defense. Prosecutors are seeing the death penalty.
History
Spencer was released on parole in January 2018. He was released to the Jimmy Hale Mission in Birmingham, but he walked away from the facility three weeks into his stay.
He made his way to Marshall County where he found assistance at Room In The Inn homeless ministry.
With their assistance, Spencer found work at a poultry plant and started a relationship with a woman he met at the shelter.
Spencer, his girlfriend and two other friends were able to rent a mobile home together on Fleming Drive in Albertville and Spencer was able to buy a vehicle. He also changed jobs, going to work at a local body shop.
Spencer’s good luck turned when he and a friend were arrested and Spencer’s vehicle was impounded. With out transportation to and from work, he lost his job and eventually was evicted from the mobile home.
While rendered htiomeless and unemployed, Spencer said he did odd jobs for Reliford and Martin from time to time.
In an audio recording played for the jurors, Spencer said he went to Reliford’s home to get money. When Reliford denied his request, he hit her in the head with the flat side of a hatchet he had brought with him.
He stole $600 from Reliford, and admitted to using the money to pay for a week of rent at a local hotel, and to purchase cigarettes, beer and crystal meth.
When the money ran out, he approached Martin stating he had been asked by Reliford to bring mail mistakenly delivered to her home to Martin. When Martin opened her front door, Spencer allegedly sprayed Axe body spray in her face and pushed his way into the home.
He stole $13 and some change from Martin before tying her and Lee up. He admitted to taking Martin into a bedroom where he struck her in the head and later slit her throat with a knife he took from her kitchen.
He later beat Lee with a hammer, striking him up to 16 times in the head.
He stole items from Martin’s home, including food, a purse and a cell phone before fleeing the home in Martin’s vehicle.
Martin’s granddaughter testified she could not get in touch with her grandmother, despite the pair having plans for Martin to pick up another great-grandson on July 13 duirng the day. After work, Martin’s granddaughter went into Martin’s home, finding her body. Officers later found Lee’s body in another bedroom.
During the investigation into Martin and Lee’s murders, officers made their way to Reliford’s home after neighbors stated she hadn’t been seen in several days. Reliford was legally blind and suffered from end-stage cancer.
Officers made entry into her home, and found her decomposing body inside her ransacked home.
Within 48 hours, officers had recovered Martin’s vehicle, secured video footage of Spencer driving the vehicle and arrested Spencer, Peterson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.