Randy Turner of Crossville discovered his love of running as a teenager, and he’s never stopped. In 2019, he surpassed 25,000 miles. He logs his miles every day.
Turner works for Snead State, and he gets his daily miles in by running during his lunch break.
When Turner registered to compete in the 2023 Wild Irish Run, set for Saturday, March 11 in Guntersville, he remembered he competed in the inaugural run in 1979.
Named the Lake Guntersville 10,000 when it started, Turner still has the certificate he received for placing fourth in the 15-19 male division. That race took place March 17, 1979, when Turner was a 17-year-old junior at Albertville High School.
Turner won first place in the 15-19 male division of the 2-mile run that accompanied the inaugural Lake Guntersville 10,000.
“Dr. Diamond was the race director back then,” Turner said. “The Wild Irish Run started out giving certificates, and then changed to ribbons. Now, they give medals. I’ve kept every one of them from the races I’ve competed in.”
Turner hasn’t competed in every Wild Irish Run, which was hosted by the Lake Guntersville Track Club when it started. The Guntersville Parks and Recreation Department organizes and conducts the event now.
Registration for Saturday’s run is still open. Runners can register at this link https://raceroster.com/events/2023/72071/wild-irish-run.
