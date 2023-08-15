Albertville City School Board of Education members unanimously chose a new superintendent Tuesday morning.
Dr. Bart Reeves was tapped as the new superintendent in a special called meeting Tuesday at 7:15 a.m.
Reeves currently serves as the assistant executive director for the Alabama Association of School Boards. Before that, he was the superintendent of Satsuma City Schools and superintendent of Jackson County Schools. He’s also served as a principal for Jasper City Schools and an assistant principal and teacher for Guntersville City Schools.
Board President Bobby Stewart said the choice was a tough one to make.
“We started out with a pool of 13 applicants and in working with our attorney in Huntsville, we narrowed it down to five,” Stewart said.
“There is a lot of work that goes into choosing a new leader for the school system, and we had five great candidates.
“But we are not done with the work yet. We still have to offer him the job, negotiate things like salary and leave time. Once a contract is signed, we will have another special meeting to make it official.”
See Wednesday’s edition of The Reporter for a full story.
