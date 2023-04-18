It’s a rarity that a retail business gets to celebrate its 84th year.
So there were true cause for celebration Tuesday at Amberson’s Clothing in downtown Boaz, where the retailer has sold clothing, shoes, and accessories since 1939, always at the same location, and always with an Amberson at the helm.
Phillip and Virginia Amberson own the family business now. They confirm it is the oldest family-named retail store in the city. Neighboring Mastin’s started earlier, in 1936, as an appliance store but is now an electrical contractor, they said. Weathers Furniture may have gotten its start earlier, too, but as Roberts-Weathers Furniture.
The event was organized by the board of the Boaz Legacy Museum. Director Wayne Hunt explained the museum has a “50-year” club, for businesses that have been in operation that long. He said there are some, such as Amberson’s, that have been in business longer, and the museum board is recognizing them as well.
Past and present city leaders, Chamber of Commerce staffers, fellow business owners, friends, family and loyal customers joined Phillip, Dana, and Ray Amberson, and their mother Zadie in celebrating the store, and recalling some of the city’s history, with the aid of photos displayed by the museum board.
Amberson’s history
Frank Hughes Amberson moved from Albertville to start the business in 1939 on South Main Street, Hunt said, and he operated it until 1954. During that time, Frank also had a farm, a used car business, a financial business, and was active in civic and community organizations – the Lion’s Club, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, Civitans, and the Boaz Chamber of Commerce. After his son William Hughes Amberson started running the store in 1954, Frank spent some busy years running the city. He served as Mayor from 1960 to 1964, a time that saw construction of a new City Hall on Line Avenue, the new Boaz High School and football field on Brown Street, and the establishment of a working summer recreation program which included swimming instruction, tennis, softball, and golf. That project led to the Boaz Recreation Center and its activities.
“Bill” Amberson was a WWII Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and he, too, was active in the community. He was nominated as Civitan Citizen of the Year in 1979 and 1996, and in 2011 he and wife, Zadie Nell Wells Amberson were named Citizens of the Year by the Boaz Chamber of Commerce.
He coached in the Little League program, held offices with the Boaz Chamber and the Civitan Club, and was a member of the Boaz Historical Society and a deacon at the First Baptist Church. And he operated the store until 1980, when his son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Virginia Amberson, took the reins.
They carried the Amberson family and business traditions into the new century.
Making a business a success for decades, throughout all the changes that have occurred in business, in fashion, and in society, Phillip said, has required the ability to adapt, and it seems also to require maintaining the service to customers that sets a store like Amberson’s apart from the big box shopping experience.
That means keeping high quality lines of clothing and shoes, and offering services like fittings for suits, alterations, and custom-ordering shoes in any color and style needed. Virginia said shoes can be ordered and in the store in a week’s time, if they are in stock.
For many years Virginia did all the alternations, but most are out-sourced now. The couple said they often work with people to get those alterations done quickly for emergencies such as funerals.
Changes downtown
The store has been a constant while the landscape around it changed, when Main Street was closed to traffic and made into a sort of open-air mall in the 1970s, and when it was changed again several years ago, into an open street again, this time with one-way traffic.
Around 1982, Phillip said, the outlet shops sprang up in the city, and for years they made business better for everyone.
“We had the trolleys that would come right through downtown,” he recalled, bringing people who came to shop the outlets a change to visit other Boaz shops, too. He said sales grew by about 10% each year when the outlets were in full-swing.
He said they’ve faced challenges – the internet and COVID-19 – but they are not like the challenges his grandfather faced in 1939, “when you were coming out of the Great Depression, and going into World War II.”
As to the future of the store, Phillip is not sure.
“My generation won’t take the store,” Phillip said. “(Neither) my son or daughter will.” All businesses have a cycle he said. Both he and Virginia will be 71 on their next birthdays, he said.
“We’ve worked past our time.”
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said shopping at Amberson’s at age 15, and being trusted to buy clothes on credit – “I paid my bill,” he joked – as many people did.
Several others gathered Tuesday had similar stories, of being “waited on” at Amberson’s in a way they aren’t in larger stores.
Dyar spoke of the role the Amberson family has played in the life of the community.
“Before there was a United Way … there was Zadie Nell Amberson,” Dyar said. “If people needed help with their power bill or a loaf of bread – there’s no telling how many loaves of bread she gave people – she opened her heart and her pocketbook.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.