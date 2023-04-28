A former Guntersville girl spent two hours on the stand testifying in her father’s sexual abuse and incest trial Thursday. Her father, Lawson James Lewis Miller Sr., was indicted on first-degree rape of a child less than 12 years old; first-degree rape with forcible compulsion; and incest charges in September 2021.
Due to the sensitive nature of the charges against Miller, The Reporter has chosen not to identify the alleged victim or her stepmother, both of whom testified Thursday at the trial, or her mother, who is mentioned throughout testimony.
for neglect issues.
Her stepmother later testified she went to Florida and picked up the pre-teen in 2018.
The girl testified her father raped her on Sept. 13, 2020, at about 3 p.m.
He came into her bedroom while she was playing a video game and tried to touch her inappropriately, she said.
She was able to run out of the room into her brothers’ neighboring bedroom, but her father followed her there, grabbing her by the shoulders and arms, holding her down, raping her while she kicked at him and yelled for him to stop.
A short time after the rape, she said Miller left for work. His shift typically ran from mid-afternoon until midnight, she said.
On Wednesday, Sgt. Jeremy Kirkwood testified he was dispatched to Miller’s apartment to conduct a welfare check on a female juvenile after the child allegedly emailed her mother in Florida she had been raped that day and, in turn, her mother reported the allegations to Guntersville Police.
Kirkwood said he and two patrol officers, along with a lieutenant responded to the call.
The alleged victim also testified he raped her at least two other times in the weeks leading up to the police visit.
She claimed when Guntersville Police arrived at the apartment, her hair was dyed black.
She claimed her father dyed her hair so she “would look like [her stepmother].”
The girl was taken from the home with her siblings that night and taken to the Child Advocacy Center for interviews before being taken to Huntsville for a physical exam and Sex Assault Nurse Exam (SANE exam) performed by a specially trained nurse.
The exam found no signs of physical injuries or bruising and could neither confirm or exclude the possibility of sexual abuse, according to testimony later offered by Madison Leonard, a DHR intake worker and former investigator.
The girl was later put into foster care where she remained for two years until she was reunited with her mother and moved to Florida to live with her.
Also testifying Thursday were:
• Retired Investigator Lt. Mike Turner of the Guntersville Police. Turner testified about the department’s response to the initial call requesting a welfare check on a juvenile female at the apartment, possibly being sexually abused.
He testified officers seized electronics, clothing and bedding from the home and collected a cheek swab sample from Miller for DNA matching purposes. All clothing and bedding was later sent to the Department of Forensic Sciences for further analysis.
• The alleged victim’s stepmother testified she married Miller on Oct. 12, 2013, when she was 17 years old and he was 34.
She said they lived together for five or six years before they separated in 2018.
She recently filed for divorce from Miller after having saved up enough money to do so, she said.
She testified Miller physically abused her during their marriage and the children may have seen it happen.
She also testified after leaving Miller in spring of 2018, she heard from him again a few months later when he asked her to come speak with the alleged victim, purportedly about the girl recently starting menstruation and “lady stuff.”
She also testified Miller had a saying he used often and in front of other people, that when girls are “old enough to bleed, they are old enough to breed.”
She testified she did not dye the girl’s hair black, but she helped her “do her roots” which were darkening under her blonde hair.
• Leonard testified how DHR became involved in the case early in the morning Sept. 13, 2020, and the steps take to ensure the alleged victim was able to give a statement as quickly as possible.
• Courtney Thompson, executive director in training for the Child Advocacy Center testified about forensic interviewing – a special type of interviewing where the interviewer remains neutral and doesn’t ask questions in a leading or suggestive manner.
She also testified she did not believe the alleged victim had been coached by an adult in what to say and what allegations to make.
She testified the child answered questions in an “age-appropriate manner” using body language and words, phrases and slang appropriate to a child of her age.
Thompson also testified the alleged victim had not changed her story or made differing allegations since the initial call in 2020.
She also testified the alleged victim was interviewed at the CAC in 2018 where she discussed alleged “sexual grooming” behavior from her father.
The girl said at the time her father would make her rub lotion onto his feet, which depending on the context could be the early stages of grooming.
During the victim’s time on the stand earlier in the day, she testified her father began by having her rub lotion onto his feet before moving on to having her apply lotion to other body parts.
Eventually, he graduated to touching her inappropriately and then raping her by the time she was 11 years old, she testified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.