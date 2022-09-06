This is an opinion column.
My sister, Brenda, and her husband came home from Alaska when I was four years old. Jimmy was deployed there during the Vietnam War and served his two years in the 49th state instead of being sent overseas. When they returned to Alabama, he took a job at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville and they bought a house there. Momma was glad to have them so close to home and we drove the short distance to see them often. They came to see us in Albertville a couple times a month, as well.
Brenda pleaded with Momma on every visit to let me spend a weekend with them and when I turned five, she finally gave in and agreed. I packed a little red suitcase with a few clothes and picked out my favorite doll to accompany me on my first sleepover. I was so excited!
Brenda’s three-bedroom, one bath was so different from our home in Rabbittown. Momma had a French provincial living suit, mahogany bedroom furniture and green sculpted carpet. My sister was just 20 years old, on the other hand, and had nothing conventional in the first house she called her own.
Her living room had red carpet, tall black lamps with red velvet shades and there was a massive framed picture of a matador and black bull hanging above her black leather sofa. She had oversized brass ashtrays, a lava lamp and a curtain made from tiny plastic beads in a variety of colors.
My first night there, I still remember that Jimmy cooked hamburgers on a small, charcoal grill on their patio. They were the best I’d ever eaten because we didn’t have a grill yet at home and all my burgers thus far had come from a skillet. The three of us played card games and watched television until bedtime. Brenda had fixed up her guest room for me and I settled in for the night.
Just after midnight, I woke up coughing like I had a frog stuck in my throat. Brenda brought me a glass of water but I still continued to hack and wheeze. Jimmy finally came in the room holding a bottle of green medicine. He poured some into a little plastic cup and urged me to drink it. I pitched a fit and flat out refused!
Children’s Tylenol was the only medicine I had ever taken at home and it was bright red and tasted like cherries. This green medicine they were trying to force me to take smelled horrible and reminded me of the stuff my uncles drank when Momma wasn’t around.
Brenda kept pleading and Jimmy said he would make me a deal. If I would drink the little cup of medicine, he would take me to the big toy store in the Huntsville mall the next day and buy me anything I picked out. I loved new toys so I took the cup and swallowed the entire cup of Nyquil. No, it wasn’t for kids but it made me stop coughing and I slept the rest of the night and into the morning.
After breakfast, true to his word, Jimmy told me to get dressed because we were going shopping. Brenda went along with us and I was overwhelmed when we stepped inside the largest toy store I had ever seen in my life.
There were rows and rows of games, dolls, toy trucks and bicycles. I raced up and down the aisles and put my hands on every item I could reach. They let me wander around for quite a while and then finally told me to make my choice. I stopped in the “boy” section and picked up a package that held a leather holster, two silver cap pistols and several rolls of caps. I had plenty of “girl” toys at home…Barbies, baby dolls and tiny dish sets…but nothing similar to this. Momma usually wouldn’t even let me look at stuff like this when I went with her to the S & H Green Stamp store or to Howards Brothers Discount.
Jimmy tried his best to talk me out of it and Brenda offered me every doll in that store. “But you said I could get anything,” I reminded them.
The following day when they took me home, I jumped out of the back seat of their Pontiac GTO shooting those little metal revolvers…smoke was flying everywhere and loud pops were echoing through the quiet, country air. I felt like a real cowgirl wearing that holster and rushed inside to show Momma.
It sure was a long time before I was ever allowed to spend a weekend with my sister and her husband again.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
