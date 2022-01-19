BOAZ -- The gym at Snead State has been kind to Albertville senior Sarah Rutledge over the years. It was the site of a buzzer-beating game-winner a couple years back, and Tuesday night was the site of her biggest game of the season during the Marshall County Tournament.
Rutledge erupted for 29 points, leading an Aggies squad down two key contributors to a 61-47 win over Boaz, and a trip to the semifinals on Friday night against Arab.
That 29 came despite the Pirates opening the game with an unorthodox defense aimed at trying to force the ball out of her hands.
"They came out in a Triangle and 2 to try and take Emma (Greer) and Sarah out of it," Albertville coach Matt Nelson said. "We did well against it and made them change defenses. Sarah had a really good night, inside, outside she was definitely our main focus in getting her the ball and letting her go to work."
Rutledge opened the game with 11 points in the first quarter, helping the Aggies out to a 20-12 lead after one period.
Then after Boaz closed to within five heading into the halftime break, helped put the game away with 13 points in the second half, including icing the game by going 6 of 6 from the foul line in the fourth. For the game Rutledge was a perfect 10 of 10 from the line, while Aggies as a team were 18 of 21 for the game.
Molly Morrison netted 10 for the Aggies, while Greer chipped in with eight points.
Jazzy Roberts kept Boaz in the game by netting 19 for the Pirates, while Jess Bobo chipped in with 10.
Arab was a 48-29 winner over Brindlee Mountain the other girl's opening-round game Tuesday, setting up Friday's semifinal showdown with the Aggies for 6:15 p.m. The Aggies and Knights have met twice this season, with each team winning on the road.
In boy's action, No. 7 seed Boaz put an early scare into No. 2 Guntersville, taking a 25-17 lead after one quarter behind the hot shooting of Gael Vasquez, but a second quarter run to close out the opening half proved to be the difference in a 79-52 win for the Wildcats.
Behind a full-court pressure defense and Vazquez, who scored 13 of his 22 points in the first, the Pirates had the Wildcats on upset alert.
But the Guntersville defense stiffened in the second, and after whittling the Boaz lead down to 33-28 halfway through the second, the Wildcats took off.
Spurred by the duo of Brandon Fussell and Cooper Davidson, the 'Cats closed the half on a 17-0 run, surging to a 45-33 halftime lead, and carrying that momentum into a 24-10 edge in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
"County tournament, and Boaz is not a No. 7 seed, they're a really good team that already beat us once this year," Guntersville coach Brett Self said. "We knew they were going to come out with confidence. Just asked the guys to stay with it, and had to get it back on the defensive end. Once we got some stops and settled down, our guys opened up and hit shots. I felt like once we could get them rolling we would be fine."
Davidson finished with 26 points on the night, including 14 in the decisive second quarter, while Fussell netted 23, 11 of those coming in the third quarter.
RJ Hampton had a strong game for Boaz in defeat, netting 16.
The win for Guntersville sets up a semifinal showdown with DAR on Friday night, after the Patriots used a press defense to create turnovers and down Asbury, 78-57.
The pressure defense forced the Rams into 24 turnovers in the loss.
DAR jumped out to an eight-point lead after one thanks to that uptempo play, 22-14, then stretched the lead to 11 going into halftime as both offenses cooled down.
Out of the break, Asbury began to navigate the press and trimmed the lead down to nine heading to the fourth, but that was as close as the Rams got the rest of the way, getting the lead back to single digits a couple times in the fourth before the Patriots pulled away late to secure their spot in the semifinals.
Lathan Miles led DAR with 20 points, while AJ McCamey netted 17, and Noah Edmonds contributed 16.
Asbury saw Stanisha Donovic score 25 points in defeat on 10 of 15 shooting, while Caleb Gentry chipped in with 13.
The tournament is off Wednesday, and resumes on Thursday with a pair of semifinal games featuring Monday's winners, Douglas vs. Guntersville in the girl's game at 6:15 p.m., followed by Douglas vs. Albertville in the nightcap.
