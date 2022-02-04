In the last edition of The Reporter (Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022), we reviewed the bottom five of the top 10 stories from 2021 that impacted the Sand Mountain area. Here are the top five stories from last year. If you think we missed one that deserved a top spot, let us know.
5. Bank robbery foiled in Albertville | Suspects in getaway car caught at Boaz restaurant
Albertville Police apprehended a suspect for allegedly robbing Regions Bank on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2021.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said a man walked into the Regions Bank, located at 7330 U.S. 431, at about 1:15 p.m. and attempted to pass a counterfeit check. The teller got suspicious and asked for the branch manager to assist.
Smith said the suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the building, before being caught by officers in the nearby shopping plaza under construction. Most, if not all of the cash was
