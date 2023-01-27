This is an opinion column.
In 1958, my mother didn’t have a driver’s license even though she was married with three children. She said she begged Daddy often to teach her how to drive, but he just laughed and told her he would “one day." Since he rode to work with a friend, the family sedan sat in the driveway all week and Momma got to thinking she would just teach herself to drive it.
So, she waited until Dad left for work and the two oldest kids boarded the school bus. My other sister was just a small baby, so Mother wrapped her up in a blanket and laid her beside her on the front bench seat. Even though car seats were invented in the early 1930s, not many parents used them. Mother was a quick learner over the next few days and was soon driving around on country back roads all over town. She said every time she stopped too fast, however, my sister rolled off into the floorboard. Momma eventually got her driver’s license and my sister escaped unscathed from her frequent falls.
Over the next few decades, car seats improved vastly and became a must for child safety when riding in a vehicle. By 1985, all fifty states passed laws requiring that children under a certain weight and age must be properly restrained in a seat while traveling.
When my first son was born in 1986 the hospital gave us an infant seat to take him home in. Within the next three years, I had two more babies to add to that backseat which required a couple more car seats. The three of them filled the narrow space from door to door with the boys each being secured in the window seats while my infant daughter occupied the middle.
All was good those first few times I had to travel with my trio until one day when we were on our way home from a doctor visit in Gadsden. I heard Josh laughing and when I looked in my rearview mirror, all I could see behind me were Jake’s little feet tap dancing on the ceiling of my Nissan Sentra. He was upside down with his head in the car seat where he was supposed to be sitting. He was giggling at his newfound skill of unbuckling the straps on his seat and was putting on a show for his siblings.
I pulled over to the side of the road, flipped him back over and buckled him in with a firm warning to remain seated while we were in motion. I resumed driving home but kept an eye on the mirror over the next several miles to make sure my toddler was behaving.
Jake was stubborn though and extremely mischievous. Sure enough, within a few minutes, Josh was laughing again and I looked back to see tiny feet dancing on the ceiling. Before I could pull over, I heard a siren and saw blue lights swirling in my mirrors.
I got out of the car and the officer met me on the side of the road. He was very nice and understanding but told me very sternly that I HAD to keep Jake buckled in his seat or he would have to write a citation if he caught it happening again.
With tears in my eyes, I thanked the trooper and then buckled Jake back in a little tighter that time. I was a nervous wreck when I got behind the wheel again because we sure couldn’t afford a ticket…not with three children under the age of five. Apparently though, my little dancer wasn’t finished yet because just a few miles down the road Mr. Houdini once again unbuckled, flipped over and started his comedy routine.
I pulled over a third time, but instead of buckling my child back in, I picked him up and put him down on the side of the road. Dropping down on one knee, I explained to him that he couldn’t ride in Momma’s car if he wasn’t going to stay buckled up. He laughed, which fueled my anger so I got back in the car and started easing forward down the side of the road.
Reality finally hit him, and my toddler frantically ran behind the car, screaming and crying. I stopped, put him back in his seat and Jake NEVER unbuckled his car seat again. Too harsh? Maybe…but at just twenty-four years old myself and with three children, I did what I had to do….and it worked, so don’t worry…no children were harmed in the process.
These days, child restraint seats are built much sturdier than previous models. I was shocked when my grandchildren came along to find out that their seats are actually strapped onto the frame of the vehicle. Instead of just one fastener keeping them in place, there is a harness with multiple buckles to keep them secure.
Car seat use reduces the risk of injury in a crash by up to 82% for children when compared with seat belt use alone. Always make sure your precious cargo is buckled in correctly into a seat appropriate for their age and size and keep a check on the expiration date of the seat to ensure proper coverage.
My youngest grandson had to take a ride in an ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham last week. My daughter was surprised but thankful that the paramedics asked for his car seat. They strapped it into the back of the ambulance and my grandson was transported safely to the hospital. I am thankful that even in an emergency situation, a child’s safety is ensured. Javin is home and much better now, by the way.
Whether you are traveling to Alaska or just to the corner store, buckle those little ones in…to keep them safe and also to restrain them from dancing on the ceiling or rolling onto the floorboard.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.