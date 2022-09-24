Ms. Haley Bryant of Albertville announces the engagement and forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Jordan MeKenzie Needham, to Carson Jake Garrett, son of John and Andrea Garrett.
The bride-elect is a 2021 graduate of Albertville High School and currently attends Snead State Community College studying computer science.
The prospective groom is also a 2021 graduate of Albertville High School. He attends Snead State Community College, also studying computer science.
The wedding ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2022, at Rocky Hollow Farms, located at 2939 Hambrick Drive, Boaz, AL 35957.
George Summers, grandfather of the groom and retired pastor, will officiate. In honor of her late great-grandfather Billy Bryant, the bride will be given away by her cousin, BJ George.
— Staff Reports
