The Boaz varsity baseball team swept Guntersville this week after picking up a victory at Albertville last week.
Boaz 5,
Guntersville 3
The Pirates built a 5-0 lead Thursday at Pirate Park and held off a late rally by the Wildcats. Boaz’s big inning was a three-run second.
Bradyn Bennett batted 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and Noah Long went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs to power the Pirates’ nine-hit attack.
Tyler Pierce doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for Boaz, and Bo Hester doubled and collected one RBI.
Cade Whorton and Daniel Posey each contributed a single and one RBI.
Cody McCormick singled and scored a run for the Pirates, who played error-free baseball.
Branson Honea posted the victory for the Pirates. He threw 6.1 innings and scattered five hits while allowing three earned runs and four walks. He struck out six.
Jack Chaffin batted 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Wildcats. Sam Canady finished 2-for-3, and Duncan Morris went 2-for-4 with a double and one run.
Boaz 7,
Guntersville 1
Outstanding hitting and pitching powered the Pirates to victory Tuesday at Jim Whitaker Field.
Pierce threw a two-hitter, striking out 11 Wildcats and walking only one. The run he allowed was unearned.
Boaz’s offense backed Pierce’s stellar pitching with 10 hits, led by Posey’s 3-for-5 performance. Hester closed 2-for-3 with two runs.
Pierce, Long, McCormick, Tyler Whaley and Elijah Kelly all singled.
Long and Whaley both collected an RBI. Landen Alexander scored two runs and McCormick, Bennett and Kelly one each.
Guntersville committed four errors, which led to five unearned runs by the Pirates.
Chaffin doubled and drove in the Wildcats’ only run. Cole Adkison also doubled for GHS.
Boaz 4,
Albertville 3
The Pirates scored all their runs in the top of the fifth to rally for the win March 7 at Sheldon Elmore Park.
Albertville scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings to build a 3-0 lead.
Pierce, Hester, Posey, McCormick, Noah Sumners and Kelly each contributed a single for the Pirates. Long, Hester, Sumners and Tyler Osborn all scored a run.
Posey led BHS with two RBIs. Pierce and McCormick both drove in one run.
Hester was the winning pitcher in relief. He worked the final three innings and allowed no hits, no runs and one walk with one strikeout.
Pierce started for the Pirates. He gave up seven hits, three runs and two walks. He struck out three.
Hayden Howard paced the Aggies by going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. He also drove in a run.
Reece Knight and Gavin Jones both doubled and scored a run, and Halen Painter singled and scored a run.
Luke Powell and Jakob Killion each singled and collected an RBI for the Aggies.
