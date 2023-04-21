When I was a little girl, my daddy always told me to hold my breath and make a wish when we drove over a bridge. If I could keep in my mouthful of air until we reached the other side, my wish would come true, he said. I took this task very seriously and watched diligently from the back seat of our Gran Torino for any upcoming bridges.
Many of them were just small overpasses connecting two sections of old country roads around Rabbit Town. I remember there was one on Highway 205 that we crossed almost daily going back and forth to our gas station in Albertville. It was in a curve and not very long, so I could easily take a quick gulp of air and hold it in while I made my childish wishes.
None of the things I desired then were actually very important, but at the time they sure were to me. I wished for a new bicycle, a Barbie pink convertible, fried chicken for supper and a trip to the zoo. I also wanted for the little blonde-haired boy at school to like me, that the green tomatoes in the garden would hurry up and turn red and for Momma to invite the preacher and his family over for Sunday dinner.
Out of all the bridges we traveled across, I had no problem holding my breath….except for one…the big river bridge on highway 431 past Guntersville. Back in those days, it was a monstrosity of a contraption. It was long and narrow with huge steel beams crisscrossed in tall diagonal formations from one end to the other. To me, it was bigger than the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco I’d seen pictures of in our set of World Books.
Momma told me several times that her daddy and a couple of her oldest brothers were part of a crew who helped construct that bridge in Guntersville when it was built around 1930. My grandpa was a tall, broad man so in my youthful eyes I always imagined him carrying those steel beams while my uncles climbed way up high to attach them together.
We traveled over that bridge at least once a month in the early 1970s because my sister, Brenda, and her husband lived in Huntsville at the time and we visited them on a regular basis. I remember going through Guntersville and watching patiently as Daddy neared the big bridge. “Go fast this time,” I always told him. But he never would. My dad had been in several horrible automobile accidents and speeding wasn’t an option for him…even to make my wishes come true.
So, just as the beams cast the first shadow over our car each trip, I inhaled deeply and held it while I made my wish for the day. Even though I tried as hard as I could, I never succeeded. About three-fourths over the bridge, I had to exhale and gulp in fresh air before I passed out in the back seat. Daddy always laughed while puffing on his Pall Mall and blowing smoke rings out the window. I never thought it was funny myself.
When I was six years old, Momma gave in to my sister’s begging during one of our monthly visits and agreed for me to spend a week with them in Huntsville. I was thrilled because Brenda was my best friend even at a young age. We enjoyed our time together during those seven days and I was sad when the next Saturday rolled around and it was time for them to take me home.
We loaded up in my brother-in-law’s 1967 Pontiac GTO and headed towards Rabbit Town. I don’t ever remember wearing seatbelts when I was growing up and was even allowed to ride in the front seat between Brenda and Jimmy. It was bright summertime, the windows were rolled down and some good old rock and roll blared on the AM radio. As we sped down highway 431, it didn’t take long for us to approach the big river bridge as we neared Guntersville.
I told Jimmy that I had never held my breath all the way across it and got my wish because it was so long. He smiled and told me to grab on tight, hold my breath and make that wish. He pressed down on the accelerator and off we went like a bullet underneath those big steel beams. With the wind whipping in my hair, the music pounding and the motor roaring like a lion, I inhaled deeply and started wishing.
In the blink of an eye, we were on the other side....I had finally done it! I giggled the rest of the way home because I just knew my wish would come true…and it did. Momma let me spend several more weeks during my childhood with my sister and we made many more trips across that river bridge in their GTO.
Several years ago, they reconstructed the old, original bridge and removed those steel beams overhead. It’s now an open highway across the Tennessee River and I’m sure much safer, even though I still miss the old one.
I’ve had to travel that way quiet often lately, taking my husband to doctor’s appointments in Huntsville. Every time I round that curve and start over the bridge, I catch myself speeding up and holding my breath. These days my wishes are different from those of my childhood. I whisper hopes of health and happiness for my children and grandchildren and I wish for peace and harmony in our world.
I held my breath all the way across last Tuesday...and I have faith that one day all my wishes will come true.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.