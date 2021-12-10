Obituaries for December 11, 2021

Ann Jarmon
Albertville
Mrs. Ann Jarmon, 82, of Albertville, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her residence.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Brashers Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Lawayne Levins officiating.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Geraldine Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Lynn Jenkins; grandson, Jessie Gross (Sarah); granddaughter, Malika Jenkins; great-grandsons, Ryan Gross, Rayne Wiggins, Kane Wiggins, and Mikhayah Wiggins; and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Rose Skinner.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Jarmon
Fred Walker
Boaz
Fred Walker, 82, of Boaz, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at The Albertville Nursing Home.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Ken Cooper officiated.
He is survived by his children, Jeff and Donna Walker and Tina and Russell McCright; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.