Albertville police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon when a suspect was reportedly shot and killed by officers during a domestic violence call.
On Friday, Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee identified the victim as Larry Chadwick.
Cartee said officers responded to a home on Terri Circle in response to a domestic violence call at about 3 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Chadwick who retreated into the residence.
Officers attempted to negotiate Chadwick’s exit from the home. Chadwick eventually did exit the home while holding a handgun.
“After multiple pleas for him to drop the handgun, Mr. Chadwick refused to do so,” Cartee said. “After multiple pleas for him to drop the weapon, Mr. Chadwick refused to do so. Actions taken by Mr. Chadwick led to officers’ use of deadly force, which resulted in Mr. Chadwick’s death.”
More than a dozen police cruisers were parked along Terri Circle and Lucky Street Thursday as officers probed the crime scene in the 1100 block of Terri Circle, located just off Rose Road.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said some of his deputies responded to the scene after hearing scanner traffic regarding the standoff by Albertville Police.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Bureau of Investigation responded to begin a special investigation, Cartee said. It is a matter of policy to have SBI investigate officer-involved shootings, Sims said.
Yellow crime scene tape was strung between the alleged victim’s home and a home across the street as detectives and officers combed the area for evidence.
Cartee said no other injuries were reported during the incident.
An investigation is open and ongoing with the SBI, Cartee said.
