ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame’s board of directors selected 10 individuals for induction as the Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
The 2023 induction banquet is scheduled for June 3 at 6 p.m. at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge. Tickets are $50 each and will be available beginning in January by contacting Frank Mastin at frankmastin@mastinsinc.com or Richard “Butch” Ferguson at rferguson35951@gmail.com.
Members of the class of 2023 are:
Bill Aaron, Albertville, Douglas, Boaz and Asbury
Zeke Bentley, Albertville
Johnny Pelham, Albertville and Asbury
Dr. Josh Wharton, Arab and DAR
A.C. “Cub Berry” Terrell, Asbury
Phillip Eubanks, Boaz
Patrick Harding, DAR, Douglas and Albertville
Lowell Edmonds, DAR
Misty Lang, Douglas
Jimmy Lee Griffin, Guntersville
Bentley and Eubanks are deceased.
Aaron was a star athlete at Albertville who played college baseball and went on to a successful career as a coach and administrator across Marshall County. He also served on the Marshall County Board of Education.
Bentley is an Albertville legend who was the first African-American star athlete for the Aggies.
Pelham first made his mark in Marshall County as Albertville’s varsity boys basketball coach, taking the Aggies to the regional tournament in all four seasons at the helm. He later started the varsity basketball program at Asbury and guided the Rams to three regional trips. He retired with 524 career victories.
Pelham starred for the Jacksonville State basketball team under the direction of Hall of Fame coach Bill Jones.
Wharton starred in basketball for both Arab and DAR before pursuing a medical degree and returning to serve as Marshall County’s only dermatologist.
Terrell is the class of 2023’s oldtimer selection. He was an Asbury basketball star decades ago and remained a fixture around the program for years after his playing career ended.
Eubanks starred in basketball for Boaz in the early 1970s and later became a successful coach. He also pastored several United Methodist churches.
Harding starred in basketball at DAR and Snead State before launching a successful coaching career that included stops at Douglas, DAR and Albertville. During 22 seasons at Albertville, his varsity boys teams won nine county championships, six area tournament titles and made six regional appearances. Currently coaching at Buckhorn, he’s won more than 500 games.
Harding’s Snead State coach was MCSHOF member John Kitchens.
Edmonds was a DAR basketball star in the early 1960s and led the Patriots to the AHSAA State Tournament.
Lang was a volleyball, basketball and softball star for Douglas in the 1990s. She led the Eagles’ volleyball team to a Class 4A State runner-up finish in 1994. She played volleyball and basketball at Wallace State, helping the Lions win two ACCC State volleyball championships and one ACCC State basketball crown. Lang transferred from Wallace State to West Georgia to play volleyball.
Griffin is the Hall of Fame’s first inductee from Lakeview, the county’s former all-black school in Guntersville. A legendary player at Lakeview, Griffin served as an inspiration and mentor for black players who went on to star at Guntersville High School, including Hall of Famers Kent Looney and Connie Vaughn.
The 10 new inductees bring membership in the MCSHOF to 194.
Visit mcshof.org to read about former inductees or learn more information about the Hall of Fame.
