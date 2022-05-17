Marshall County Sheriff's Deputies and Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a wreck with serious injuries in Asbury.
Asbury Road from Martling Gap to Rains Road is closed due to the accident, which has pulled down numerous power and utility lines in the area.
Marshall County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said motorists are urged to avoid the area for the next several hours. Not only must the accident be investigated and cleaned up, but numerous utility agencies will be responding with heavy equipment to restore power and other utilities.
At least one person is reported to have what are considered life-threatening injuries at this time.
Guthrie said school resource officers responded to the accident from Asbury Schools to render aid and direct traffic. Troopers are arriving on scene, as are medical and fire personnel.
Again, avoid the scene. It is potentially dangerous given the downed lines.
