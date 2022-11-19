SYLVANIA, Ala. — Braiden Thomas rushed for four touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter, as Sylvania defeated rival Geraldine 27-7 in the quarterfinal round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs at Rams Stadium on Friday night.
The Rams (10-3) advanced to the state semifinal round for the first time since 1994. They’ll travel to No. 3-ranked Piedmont on Nov. 25 for a spot in the 3A state championship game at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Piedmont beat No. 2 Gordo 27-14 in Friday’s third round.
Geraldine closed its season after knocking off top-ranked Mars Hill Bible in last week’s second round, finishing with a 9-4 record under the guidance of second-year head coach Michael Davis.
Armed with a 7-0 lead out of halftime, the Rams used a three-play, 76-yard drive to pull ahead 14-0 at the 10:31 mark of the third quarter.
On third-and-six, Thomas rumbled into space and sprinted to the left sideline for a 72-yard touchdown, his second rushing score of the night.
Thomas bulldozed his way up the middle for a 5-yard rushing score on Sylvania’s next possession. Conner Andrade’s PAT kick made it 21-0 with 6:09 remaining in the third.
Cody Satterfield raced through Sylvania’s secondary for a 53-yard score to narrow the quarterfinal game to 21-7.
Geraldine had a promising drive brewing after Jaxon Colvin hit Caleb Hall for a 37-yard pickup to Sylvania’s 15-yard line, but the drive was quickly squandered when a pass was tipped off the hands of intended receiver Elijah Schlageter and into the hands of Thomas in the end zone with 5 minutes left.
Thomas put the game out of reach on the Rams’ ensuing possession, motoring to the left and up the sideline for a 78-yard TD. A failed 2-point conversion kept it locked at 27-7.
After recovering a Geraldine fumble at the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line with a minute left in the opening half, Sylvania’s offense took full advantage of the last opportunity to score before intermission.
Thomas ripped off a 27-yard run, and Jaxon Smith connected with Landon Watkins — who made a leaping highlight-reel catch — at the 10.
On third-and-goal from the 1, Thomas took a direct snap and ran to the left for a touchdown with 21 seconds to play. Andrade’s extra-point kick was good.
Each side fumbled once in the half.
Geraldine’s Carlos Mann left the game with an injured hip with 2:33 remaining in the half and did not return. He caught a pass from Colvin on the right side and followed blockers into open field. He raced ahead of Sylvania’s defense along the right sideline, gaining enough separation to reach the end zone before limping out of bounds at the 36, a 64-yard gain.
