Few people have done more to protect and serve the residents of Marshall County than former Emergency Management Agency Director Anita McBurnett.
She was named the Healthcare Hero Saturday night by more than 400 people at the Ninth Annual Winter Ball benefitting the Marshall Cancer Care Center. The ball was organized by the Women’s Guild and The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers.
“A county-wide call for nominations resulted in many deserving nominations of citizens who are making a significant impact on the quality of healthcare in the Marshall County area,” said Andrea Oliver, director of the Foundation. “But none seemed more deserving to our selection committee than Anita McBurnett.”
McBurnett’s health has been in decline since she retired last fall and she passed away early Tuesday morning at Marshall Manor Nursing Home. She had resided there for the past several months.
In her two-decade history with the Marshall County EMA, Anita was invaluable in guiding the county through numerous disasters including the infamous tornado outbreak of 2011 and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic. Her motto always was, “Be prepared for the worst and hope for the best.”
McBurnett could not accept the award in person Saturday. However, when told of the honor, Anita stated that she could think of many others who were more deserving, but that she was proud to be recognized because that meant as a community we appreciate and want to recognize our Emergency Management teams and first responders. “We all play in the same sandbox,” said Anita, “and I’ve been honored to serve the citizens of Marshall County.”
Accepting the award on Anita’s behalf was Blake Farmer, who worked alongside Anita for many years and is the newly appointed Director of the Marshall County EMA. In fact, he was hand-selected by Anita who said, “Blake is the perfect person as the leader we need to continue on. He has already picked up the torch and moved it forward.”
“It was certainly our honor and privilege to present the 2023 Healthcare Hero Award to someone whom we all owe a debt of gratitude that can never truly be repaid,” said Oliver.
Saturday’s event marked the return of the ball in person since Covid-19 struck in 2020.
“For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, we didn’t have to get creative and the Winter Ball was actually held in the Winter,” Oliver said. “Although there were almost 440 people in attendance, the event felt as intimate as ever with so many guests there in support of the same cause.”
Through sponsorships, tickets sales and donations more than $140,000 was given in support of the Marshall Cancer Care Center before dessert was served, and even more funds were raised throughout the evening thanks to a robust silent auction featuring donations from many local donors and businesses. “The event is a great reminder that we live in such a benevolent community that prioritizes keeping quality healthcare close to home,” said Oliver. “The funds raised at the Winter Ball each year are crucial to making that happen.”
The Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge was once again transformed with the help of the Marshall Women’s Guild to make guests feel as though they were somewhere they’d never been before. Dinner was enjoyed with many compliments to the new chef of the Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge, Scott Bonds. Afterwards, the dance floor stayed packed until well after midnight thanks to the sounds of The Flashbacks, a favorite Winter Ball party band out of Athens.
