Traffic through Boaz was slowed Thursday morning when a truck hauling scrap metal overturned.
Boaz Police report the truck was turning from Alabama 168 on to Alabama 205 at Weather’s Furniture and Appliance when the load of metal shifted, causing the truck to tip over onto its side. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
Alabama 205 was closed for hours from Alabama 168 to West Mann Avenue while work continued to clear the scene.
The driver was unhurt and able to walk away from the truck. No other injuries were reported, according to Boaz Fire officials.
Boaz Police and Fire departments were on hand as workers from Autow brought in three tow trucks and two Bobcats to assist in clearing the scene.
Attempts to right the truck led to the removable container coming apart from the trailer. The truck was later towed away, a second truck summoned to take away the container and containers brought in to collect scrap metal spread across a nearby parking lot.
