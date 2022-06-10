Albertville City Schools will no longer provide free breakfast or lunch for all students now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is discontinuing its food waiver program June 30.
School officials said, while answers are still forthcoming, they wanted to notify members of the Aggie family immediately so families could make necessary plans, as these changes will affect each of its 6,000 students in the next school year.
“Since 2013, Albertville City Schools has been able to receive eligibility for a no-cost breakfast and lunch for all students,” Superintendent Boyd English told The Reporter. “School systems who qualify for this benefit qualify for what is also known as Community Eligibility Provision, which allows every student the ability to eat at no cost to the student. The eligibility is directly related to the number of students who are eligible for free breakfast and lunch under long established federal guidelines.”
English said public school systems nationwide were eligible for this benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic due to waivers provided by the USDA specifically during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school year.
“USDA COVID waivers have expired and/or have not been extended for the 2022-2023 school year and there is no revenue source that will allow ACS to overcome the $1.3 million annual federal shortfall that exists due to the expired waivers,” he added. “Therefore, we will return to pre-pandemic CNP regulations and requirements.”
The Albertville community has seen an increase in its financial well-being in recent years, which means fewer families are living at or below the poverty line. However, English said this also means the school system no longer qualifies for community-wide assistance in its school-based meal programs, meaning families will need to pay for school meals again for the first time in seven years. The exact cost of meals will be determined on June 20.
Suzannah Yoder, Child Nutrition Program Manager for Albertville City Schools said, “We understand that this transition will be difficult for some families, and we are doing everything we can to ease this transition. We are working to ensure that we can continue to offer high quality, nutritious meals at the most affordable price possible.”
Even though Albertville no longer qualifies for free meals for all students as a community, families are still able to apply for individual consideration for free or reduced meal prices. This application will be made available to the public on July 1. Each Albertville family will be asked to review the information and complete the application by August 1st to determine meal cost for their children for the upcoming school year. Families will need to submit only one application per household.
Superintendent English said every effort will be made to ensure families with financial need are given assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.