Around 400 students and teachers saw up close the workings of industries during Marshall County’s Manufacturing Day on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
High school students and teachers representing Asbury, Arab, Albertville, Boaz, Brindlee Mountain, Douglas, DAR, and Guntersville were organized into groups to visit the participating industries. The groups were given tours of the facilities as well as information on careers and the skills necessary for those careers within those industries.
“Manufacturing Day is a wonderful opportunity to expose students and educators to the wide variety of career opportunities within the manufacturing industry. Some of these students are currently enrolled in career technical programs through their schools and others are still trying to find their career pathway. We want to showcase the great jobs here in Marshall County and let them know that some don’t even require a four-year degree or carry student loan debt,” said Marshall County Workforce Development Director, Laura Braswell.
Approximately 390 students and teachers attended the Manufacturing Day on Jan. 11, 2022, with 13 industries participating. Manufacturing Day was initially coordinated in 2017 and has continued to grow in interest with each additional year. This year’s industries included Syncro Corporation, Kappler, Newman Technology, JST, Atrion Medical, Progress Rail, Metal Research, FSGroup, Dixie Grinders, AlaTrade, BPI Media Group, Paragon, and Marshall Precision Manufacturing.
The Marshall County Manufacturers Association along with the Marshall County Economic Development Council sponsored this event along with the support and coordination with the city and county school career coaches.
