For new Sardis football coach Christ Stephenson, the chance to take over the Lions and return to Alabama after coaching stints in Florida was too good an opportunity to pass up.
Stephenson, who grew up in Vestavia Hills where he played football and was an assistant coach, had been a head coach in Florida since 2016.
“This is a blessing, this is something I’ve looked forward to a long time,” Stephenson said after being approved by the Etowah County School Board on Monday night. “I’ve known about the Sardis program my whole life, and to be able to come back to North Alabama and coach is a blessing. I felt god has led me this way, so to be at a place like Sardis, and the family atmosphere, I’m super excited to get started.”
He takes over a Lions program that had been led by Gene Hill for the past decade, but had struggled to a 1-19 mark over the past two seasons. Stephenson, an Auburn graduate, boasts head coaching experience at Mt. Dora High School and most recently, Father Lopez Catholic High School, with assistant experience at Citrus High School.
According to Sardis principal Josh Wallace, who headed up the search for a new coach following Hill’s resignation, he wanted someone with experience who could help reignite the program’s success that had come before the past two seasons.
“Coach Stephenson brought some experience, he’s been in Florida, he brings head coaching experience, he’s been a head coach at big schools in Florida,” Wallace said. “He’s originally from Vestavia Hills and played at Vestavia Hills. He was looking to come home, and we felt like we found the guy that can take our program and take the next step with our kids and program.
Sardis is a great school, great place to be, family first, we were looking for a guy that could bring that and reenergize our kids. Our program has been pretty good in the past, so I wanted to bring somebody in that could keep it going and take the next step with our kids. Coach Stephenson has that experience.”
Stephenson hit the ground running after his hire on Monday night, meeting with the assistant coaches first on Tuesday, then getting the chance to meet the players for the first time after that.
One of the things that attracted Stephenson to the spot was the family-first atmostphere at the school, along with the strong athletics across the board, noting the success of the baseball, softball, and basketball teams, and hopes he can add football to the mix as well.
“I would say, being able to come back to Alabama, but when the Sardis job opened, there were other jobs that were opened but I didn’t really apply except to this one. Knowing the history and tradition, Sardis has always been just right there, just another push and we’ll be at the top, and that’s the challenge I’m looking forward to.
“I have the utmost respect for Coach Hill and what he’s done there, but to breathe new life and to push the program where it should be, because it should at the very top. I’m going to encourage every single athlete we have that plays football, to play other sports, because that’s going to bring up the whole athletic program. You look at the softball and baseball and basketball teams, and think, ‘Gosh they’re great,’ and I want them to say that about Sardis Football.”
While not from north Alabama and the Sand Mountain area, Stephenson is no stranger to the area and the brand of football played in the area, saying that on his numerous trips up to the region over the years, the topic always seemed to turn to high school football.
“Oddly enough, a lot of the guys when I lived up this way, we’d come up to Guntersville to duck hunt and fish and we talked high school football, and it was always the Arabs, Guntersvilles, Albertvilles of the world,” he added. “But since the early 80s when I was in high school, we knew about Sardis. It’s a black and blue area, everybody is going to try and beat everybody up, and I’m looking forward to it.”
On the field, Stephenson said he doesn’t have a set offense that he will implement, instead waiting to see the type of athletes he’ll have with the Lions and basing it around that, while also simply taking what a defense might give them over the course of a game.
“I don’t have this incredible offense that I’m going to bring in, I’m going to take what the defense gives you on offense, and then build around the kids that are there,” Stephenson explained. I won’t come in like Bear Bryant and say, ‘We’re go ing to run the wishbone,’ and maybe we’ll end up having to run the wishbone, but we’ll play with what they give us.”
The Lions went 1-9 last year, and are slated to open the 2022 campaign on August 19 when they host DAR.
