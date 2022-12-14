GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Action taken by the Marshall County Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 14, was deemed “historic” by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley.
Commissioners voted 3-1 to approve a 1-cent sales tax increase countywide to directly increase funding for all of the county’s schools.
“I think it’s a historic day for our children of Marshall County Schools,” Wigley told The Reporter after the meeting adjourned. “I appreciate them doing what’s right for our children. This should have been done a long time ago.”
Wigley has pushed for the tax increase since early October due to her district’s dire need of better financial support. She said the funding inequity of the county school system has been a topic of discussion for decades. However, the proposition was initially met with surprise, many questions and even disdain from county officials and members of the community.
During the commission’s Oct. 12 meeting, Wigley’s request was voted down and pushed down the road. And then on Oct. 29 the request was tabled again, but this time to Dec. 14.
In recent months, Wigley and others from the county school district, the Marshall County Commission and the county’s municipal leaders, including Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea, Arab Mayor Bob Joslin, Boaz Mayor David Dyar and Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar, have conversed and worked together diligently to figure out if a tax increase was the best path to take.
“We want to thank you for giving us the past seven weeks to engage in creative problem-solving regarding ways that we could potentially eliminate the need for an additional 1-cent sales tax being levied,” Dollar told commissioners during their work session Wednesday before the vote. She was speaking on behalf of the other mayors.
“We as mayors of our respective cities, have collaborated and communicated with the chairman, the county superintendent, our citizens, and our local superintendents regarding ways that we can improve revenue and support for the Marshall County Schools while trying to avoid any harm or unnecessary burden on our local city, citizens and schools. We are in firm agreement that this has been a positive approach in increasing dialogue and creative problem-solving.”
Dollar said she believe the “collaborative approach” taken on this matter was, “and will continue to be” beneficial to the county’s future, and she said there was a commitment to continue “working together for the greater good of our county.”
Dollar said she and the other mayors were sympathetic to the challenges of Marshall County Schools Board of Education faces and would continue supporting the district to help identify potential funding mechanisms to meet the school system’s needs.
“At no time were we against increased funding for Marshall County Schools,” Dollar ensured. “We agree that great schools and school facilities across all of Marshall County benefits all of Marshall County.”
But while there was much productive dialogue, Dollar said alternative ideas and plans could not be agreed upon.
“While many great ideas have been shared, discussed pursued and investigated, a single agreed upon idea has not been achieved among our respective cities, the county and schools,” she said. “Given that a consensual and agreed upon plan for approval was to be presented — and that has not been achieved given our timeframe — we understand that we as mayors have no authority over this decision and the county commission has to make the tough decision on the consideration of the 1-cent countywide sales tax for the public education as previously presented.”
Wigley’s original proposal called for all school systems within the county to receive a share of the revenue based on average daily attendance. This would equate to Marshall County Schools receiving roughly one-third of the revenue, Albertville City Schools getting roughly one-third, and the remaining districts (Arab, Boaz and Guntersville) sharing the remainder.
Based on current tax revenue projections, the 1-cent increase could bring in an additional $15 million annually.
Following Dollar’s comments, Wigley addressed the commission, saying she was appreciative of how all elected officials were willing to unite and work together on this issue.
“While we have had very candid and productive conversations, it appears a consensus cannot be reached, and the original avenue sought by the Marshall County Schools Board of Education remains the most secure legal approach provided by our legislature,” Wigley said.
With the passage of the tax increase, Wigley said it secures a bond issue for needed classrooms and school construction districtwide, and the relocation of seven classrooms and the district’s central office as result of a partnership with Snead State Community College and the Marshall Technical School. She said the district would use state grant funding and other revenue sources, other than the tax increase revenue, to support the central office relocation.
Though the meeting room was packed, no members of the public elected to address the commission about the issue.
After the work session ended, the commission’s first item of new business during its official meeting was discussion of approving the proposed 1-cent sales tax increase.
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson motioned to approve the increase; District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims seconded the motion.
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate then explained his impending descending vote.
“I worked in the school system for a couple of years after I retired from law enforcement as a school resource officer,” Shumate said. “I had the opportunity to work at Asbury — wonderful facility people. I worked at all of the Brindlee Mountain schools — loved everybody there … I know what you [Wigley] have been through. I’ve been at the superintendent’s office, I’ve gone through the books one time and I said, ‘How are you getting by?’ We talked about that, and it was pretty rough.
“I know everyone is hurting right now,” he added. “The public is hurting. I’ve already gone on record, telling people that I cannot support this. I support this school system, I support the kids, and I support our county. But I want you to know I hope we can still be friends, because some of you are not going to like my vote. But I’m going to do what I say. I was raised that way; when I tell somebody something, I mean it. And if I can help each and every one of you with the school any time, all you got to do is call me and I’m going to do my best. But I just want you to know that’s how I feel. I don’t know how the others are going to vote.”
Shumate later added that his decision to vote against the increase was more about the economic impact on the public.
“People are struggling right now,” he said. “We’re in a recession. That one cent means a lot to the people out there … Ten cents is a lot. Some of these people that live off $500-$600 social security, that determines whether they’re going to get a gallon of milk or not. It’s just the wrong time.”
Despite Shumate’s opposition, Watson, Lee and District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker voted in favor of the tax increase.
“This is the most difficult decision I’ve been involved in since I’ve been on this commission,” Watson said after the vote. “I think my fellow commissioners would probably agree with that. When asked how we should address this, we’ve been told ‘you’ve got the tool in your toolbox, you just need to use it.’ We have used it, and now it’s up to you [pointing at Wigley and members of the Marshall County Board of Education] to use these monies for the overcrowding you’ve referred to as a ‘brick and mortar shortfall.’ The ball is now in your hands. You have to get to the goal line and do what you have said needs to be done for the children of Marshall County.”
The 1-cent sales tax increase will go into effect March 1, 2023. In the unincorporated county area, shoppers will pay 6 cents on the dollar for total taxes. In Albertville, Arab, Boaz and Guntersville, residents will pay 10 cents.
