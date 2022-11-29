Dear Editor:
If the entire world went total green and total electric, it still wouldn’t stop the biblical destroyers of the earth, because we already know who they are.
Russia invading Ukraine for no reason. China threatening to overtake Taiwan. North Korea shooting rockets toward South Korea and over Japan into the sea. Iran and other Arab countries threatening to wipe Israel off the map, and have been since 1948.
The Bible warns us about deceptions in the last days that would be so great that even the elect could be deceived.
The elect are not necessarily those who think they are the elect. The elect are those that God knows are the elect. The church’s biggest calling card is the second coming of Jesus Christ, which hasn’t happened yet.
The church as a physical structure isn’t going anywhere. It will still be used after the second coming. That’s when every knee will bow, but it won’t change the destination. We don’t hear many fire and brimstone sermons anymore. Like this: “So and so is a good ole boy, but being a good ole boy isn’t good enough.”
There’s a wide road that many will follow, and a narrow road that few will find.
There is no single human being that is the savior of the world.
Jesus Christ is the only savior of all mankind. The only way to worship God is through the Lord Jesus Christ.
Christopher Godwin
Albertville
(1) comment
America is on the path to a country we won't soon know. Open Borders, The Green New Deal, socialism. O'Bama said he would fundamentally change it. His right hand person sits in the White House today. His minister said GD America.
Stand up against this woke mob and fight.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.