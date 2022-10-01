ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Natasha Roden holds the distinction of being the first-ever National Merit Scholarship semifinalist at Marshall Christian Academy.
Roden, 18, learned she was a semifinalist in a roundabout way, after a friend of her grandmother, Reba Cox, called to say she saw something online about Natasha winning an award. After some research, Roden was at first elated at the news.
“I was super excited at first,” Roden said. “But then I saw that I was a semifinalist and was a little deflated. I looked up what that meant and saw where I would be getting a letter if I wasn’t moving on in the process. I haven’t gotten a letter, so I got excited again.”
Based on PSAT/NMSQT scores, National Merit Scholarships are given to less than 5% of all test takers.
In order to qualify for the National Merit Scholarship, most students need a test score within the top 1% of their state, according to the National Merit Scholarship website.
Once named either a Commended Student or a Semifinalist, the student will then apply to become a finalist and take the SAT test.
Roden said she’s preparing to take the SAT test and will begin work compiling her application as soon as possible. She already scored a 33 on her ACT test and holds a 4+ GPA at her high school.
Once the PSAT is taken, the NMSC calculates an overall score. The selection index score for Alabama was 216. Regionally, Georgia required a 220, Arkansas a 214 and Tennessee a 219.
NMSC awards semifinalist status to around 16,000 high school students. Receiving this recognition is a prestigious achievement to include on college applications and many college and corporate sponsors offer special scholarships to these students, even if they do not become finalists.
The application packet for National Merit Finalists includes a high school transcript, letter of recommendation (usually from a high school principal) and a personal essay about an experience by the writer or an obstacle the candidate overcame.
Finalists will be named in February and their high schools and principals will be notified and sent certificates of merit to present to the finalists.
From the remaining finalists, 7,500 students area selected as Scholars. From March to the end of the school year, scholarship winners are awarded one of three types of National Merit scholarship, either a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship, corporate-sponsored merit scholarship or college-sponsored scholarships.
Future plans
Roden said while learning comes easier to her than for some other students, she plans to attend college after graduation. She’s narrowing her choices and is considering Berry College in Rome, GA., or Samford University in Birmingham.
“Both are relatively close to home and both have good academic programs,” Roden said. “Berry College has a great work program where you can actually work in your field of study.
“Samford blew me away with their academics.”
Marshall Christian Academy Principal Tracy Cheek said he and other faculty members have helped Roden visit college campuses, learn about schools and what they have to offer and narrow down her choices.
“She has a lot of schools hot on her tail already, before becoming a National Merit Semifinalist,” Cheek said.
“Alabama and the University of Alabama Huntsville have both been here on campus to see her.
“She’s a model student. She’s the kind of student every administrator wants to have.
“We are extremely proud of her.
“She’s keeping all her options open but it quickly narrowing down her field of choices.”
Roden said while she truly doesn’t have a favorite subject in school, she enjoys English, but doesn’t love math.
Regardless, she has hopes of pursuing a degree in finance or accounting.
“I plan to go to college and take some classes to see where my passion is,” she said.
Top three
Roden is one of three National Merit Semifinalists in Marshall County. Other semifinalists include Adit Patel of Boaz High School and Evan B. Hill of Guntersville High School.
“When you stop and think about it, Natasha is one of the top three students in Marshall County,” Cheek said. “And that’s taking into consideration nine public schools and one private school.
“She’s part of an elite group.
“It’s what I’ve been trying to tell our student body … you get everything a public-school student is given plus a Christian education here at Marshall Christian.
“The whole theme of this year has been ‘think about the good things and don’t set your target low.’
“We are seeing here at Marshall our football team is unbeaten and up for a state championship in a few weeks. You are seeing academics, sports and holy spirit sides all coming together.
“I’m excited to see what the Lord has in store for us. I’m grateful to be a part of this.”
Roden said her teachers at Marshall Christian have worked with her and helped her through high school.
“My Bryant did a lot to help me in choosing colleges,” she said. “His wife took me on campus tours. He taught me in 9th and 10th grades. I feel like I learned more from him that I may have someone else because the way he taught, I really understood it.
“All my teachers here have been amazing.”
