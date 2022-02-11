This is an opinion piece.
Back when I was growing up, Saturday evenings were a special time. I didn’t think so much about them back then, but when I think back on those times now, my memories bring a smile to my face. That was one of the few evenings during the week when we were all together. Dad worked six days a week, including Saturdays, but he usually came home earlier on Saturdays, so we could go buy groceries. Mama began cooking supper while we were still putting up what we had bought. We didn’t have a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Rainsville or Fort Payne, but we had a Mama’s fried chicken. While Mama used some Martha White to put chicken and biscuits on the table, Martha White put Flat and Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys on our television. I wasn’t quite as crazy about Flat and Scruggs back then as I was Lennon and McCartney, but Dad was. I guess that’s why I still have a wide taste in music.
Mama had two dishwashers. They were named Bill and Joan. After we washed, dried, and put up the dishes, it was time to get ready for Sunday. Sunday meant Sunday School and church, and we started getting ready on Saturday evening. Now in spite of what we may jokingly say, Saturday was not the only time we took a bath. There may have been occasionally nights when I talked Mama into letting me get by with only a foot washing, but not on Saturdays. Mama believed in getting as clean as possible before we went to, “Meet with the Lord!” She even checked behind my ears! If I missed one speck of dirt back there, she would say, “Are you planning on growing a crop back there?” We picked out our church clothes that night. Mama ironed them if needed. She put so much starch in them that a wrinkle wouldn’t have shown up in the next county! I must have walked stiff legged, because I couldn’t bend my knees. The last item we got ready were our shoes. I had one pair of Sunday shoes, and I didn’t wear them anywhere except to church. They came off and stored back under my bed as soon as I got home after church. Even though they usually didn’t need it, they got a fresh coat of polish every Saturday night. We even had our very old shoe polish kit. It is a wooden box with two doors that open outward on the top. On one side were the words, “Kiwi Shoe Groomer,” with a picture of a kiwi…the bird, not the fruit. Above the doors was a carrying handle that served a double purpose. You could use it to carry to kit, or use it to place your foot on for a final buffing of the wax. Inside the box were a couple of tins of paste shoe polish, two brush applicators (one for brown, and one for black), two shining brushes, and a buffing clothes. Once you finish buffing, you could see to comb your hair in the reflection! No, not really, but they did shine…even the backs. Amazingly, I still have that polish kit!
We usually stayed up later on Saturdays, because Gunsmoke came on a 9. Since Dad liked it, Mama let us stay up, but always said, “Alright, but in the morning, I’m not going to call you but once.”
Those were simple, but good days. I am thankful that my parents placed great value on God, church, and even polishing shoes. Perhaps a little more emphasis today on those wouldn’t hurt.
Bill King is an author, musician and native of Rainsville. Visit brobillybob.com for more.
