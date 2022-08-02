Shaun Derrick Watts
Boaz
Shaun Derrick Watts, 50, of Boaz, passed away on Friday, July 29 2022, after a short illness.
Survivors include his daughter, Alexandra Watts, of Albertville; brothers, Kerrell Watts, Kenneth Watts, and Byron Watts; sisters, Gail Jenkins, Neila Buckelew, and Denise Staton; and nephews, nieces, cousins, great nieces and nephews.
His funeral service was on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church. Elder Stoney Dorning officiated the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Virginia Davenport Casey
Boaz
Virginia Davenport Casey, 85, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Diversacare of Boaz
Funeral services were Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Son Rise Church with burial at Bethlehem FCM Church Cemetery. Rev. Frankie Umphrey officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Casey is survived by her daughter, Darlene Ward (Charlie); sons, Steve Casey (Tracy), and Billy Casey (Cheryl); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Willingham (Rayburn); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Stephanie Reaves
Albertville
Stephanie Reaves, 23, of Albertville, died July 30, 2022, at her home.
Services were Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glenn Randall officiating.
Survivors include her parents, Steve and Tasha Reaves; and sisters, Katlin Reaves and Ashley Reaves.
Rev. Roger Watkins
Boaz
Rev. Roger Watkins, 76, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Albertville Health and Rehab Select.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Bobby Hullett and Rev. LaWayne Levans will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his children, Chris Watkins (Crystal) and Dawn Templeton; and two special grandchildren.
Paul Sims
Guntersville
Paul Sims, 79, of Guntersville, died July 31, 2022, at his home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Rocky Branch Holiness Church with Bro. James Bridges officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Branch Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Sims; daughter, Sonja Davis; son, Steven Paul Sims (Heather); sisters-in-law, Margaret Sims, Dolly Sims and Kaye Sims; brother, Billy Lyn Sims (Juanita); brothers-in-law, Thomas Mahan and Robert Brown; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Keith Riggins
Boaz
Keith Riggins, 62, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Riggins; son, Jon Riggins (Jennifer); stepdaughter, Rene Varnell (Steven); three grandchildren; mother, Jimmie Miller; brother, Greg Riggins; sister, Rheagina Vaughn (Curtis); and several nieces and nephews.
Erin Mims Wiemann
Boaz
Erin Mims Wiemann, 29, of Boaz, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022.
Survivors include her husband, Greg Wiemann; children, Elliot and Waylon Tatum; stepchildren, Ethan and Trey Wiemann; father, Michael Mims; mother, Yulane May; mother-in-law, Peggy Honeycutt; siblings, MaKenlee (Casey) Wiggins, Hannah Legg and Izy May; grandparents, Jerry (Debra) Mims and Sandy Freeman; aunts and uncles, Misha (Wes) Frander, Mandy Frantz, Danielle (Glen) Knight, Jamey (Pam) Freeman; and many cousins and friends.
Her funeral service was Saturday, July 29, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Rev. Jeremy Burns officiated the service.
Charlie Carroll
Albertville
Charlie Carroll, 7, of Albertville, died July 12, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Kirby officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her parents, Leon and Judy Carroll; sisters, (her twin) Willa Carroll, Hannah Meason, Savanna Stancil, Jordana Stancil, Reagan Thompson and Taylor Thompson; and brothers, Logan Stancil, Joseph Stancil and Donovin Thompson.
Rev. David Paul Buchholz
Boaz
Rev. David Paul Buchholz, 74, of Boaz, passed away recently.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Buchholz is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Waddell (Bill); two grandchildren; brother, James Buchholz (Robin); sisters, Sarah Wright (Jerry), and Mary Taylor; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bobby Neil Frazier
Albertville
Bobby Neil Frazier, 93, of Albertville, died Aug. 1, 2022, at his home.
Services will be Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at noon at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel. Bros. Mike Johnson and Chris Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to noon.
Survivors include daughters, Regina Newman (Russell) and Sandy Shaver (Kerry); sons, Tim Frazier (Sarah Ann) and Benny Frazier (Susan); sisters, Kaynell Parker and Frances Wakefield (Roger); brother, Ronald Frazier (Cheryl); nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Billy R. Webb
Albertville
Billy R. Webb, 79, of Albertville, died July 28, 2022, at his home.
Services were Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Burgett officiating. Burial was in Mount Olive Baptist Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Webb; son, Jason Webb; and sister, Eloise Jackson (Tommy).
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.