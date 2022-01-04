Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith retired Dec. 29 with a large party held at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
Hundreds of current and former law enforcement officers, family members and friends gathered to give their congratulations.
“I can’t say enough good things about Chief Smith,” said Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea.
“Everyone here at the city appreciates you more than you will know. Our residents have more appreciation for the work you do now more than ever. We are blessed to live in a community where that is true and people have respect for law enforcement.”
Honea presented Smith with a plaque of congratulations on his 29-year career with Albertville Police.
Smith began his career as a jailer right after he graduated from Jacksonville State University with a degree in criminal justice.
He worked his way up through the ranks to a patrolman, assistant chief and finally chief more than four years ago.
“As I look around this room, I think everyone in here could tell a story about me,” Smith joked.
“I look out there and see my family. I know there were a lot of sleepless nights. It’s the not knowing that has been the hardest part for them. But the good Lord saw me through it all. Now is just a good time for me to leave while I feel on top of the world.”
Replacing Smith is current Assistant Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee. He was sworn in as chief Monday, Jan. 3, at an Albertville City Council meeting.
“I have no qualms that Butch will be able to take this department to the next level,” Smith said. “The hardest part to me about leaving will be not coming into work every day to see everyone and then trying to figure out where to go to have lunch at 12:15 p.m.”
Smith said his career has been full of “peaks and valleys,” and he’s been on both ends of the spectrum.
“It’s been a unique experience,” Smith said. “I love what I did. It never felt like a job.”
