Even though chickens can’t fly very far, egg prices sure are soaring these days. In November 2021, a dozen cost around $1.79 and just one year later near Thanksgiving 2022 that price rose to $5.59 on average. According to economists, the increase is due to the deadliest outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history that killed millions of egg-laying hens last year. Whatever the reason, it’s an outrageous expense for American families.
Even when our weekly paycheck wasn’t enough to provide pizza or chips back when I was raising my three children, we always had plenty of eggs. And my kids loved them in any form or fashion…scrambled, boiled, fried, deviled or colored and hidden in the fake grass of their Easter baskets.
A dozen eggs didn’t even cost a dollar bill back in the 1990s, but I rarely had to add them to my grocery cart because we kept eight or 10 hens in a small coop out behind our house. Taking care of them helped my children learn responsibility plus the chickens also made a wonderful contribution to our table every day.
They were a precious commodity to us and we took good care of our flock. I fed them laying mash in the mornings and then made them a pone of cornbread in the evenings from a mixture of meal and water. They thrived under our care and repaid us with plenty of eggs.
We had the occasional coyote, weasel or skunk that tried to invade the coop and steal our hens, but we had a fairly secure pen and rarely had any mishaps. I recall once, however, I was in the midst of cooking breakfast and sent my two youngest children to gather the daily eggs. Just seconds later, Jake and Katie came racing down the hill towards the house yelling “SNAKE” as loud as their adolescent lungs could scream.
Hoe in hand, I raced to the coop and stopped dead in my tracks when I opened the door. There was an unusually large snake coiled up in the nest with a couple of obvious egg-shaped bulges in its sleek body. Our flock of birds was huddled in the corner, clucking and squawking loud enough to wake the dead.
While a chicken snake isn’t poisonous, it was a rotten thief that was trespassing on our property and I knew what had to be done. That rascal measured almost five feet long and was a worthy opponent, but he was no match for this momma who knew she needed every egg from the row of nests to feed her family.
After the fight was over, I chanted the Rocky theme while my kids cheered me on! I draped the headless body over my clothesline, (like Momma taught me to do), and then went back into the coop with a shovel to remove the rest of the reptile. When I scooped up the head and neck portion of the snake, two eggs rolled out onto the ground.
Without hesitation, I picked them both up for inspection. They were perfectly intact…apparently the snake had gulped them down whole just minutes before his timely demise. With three kids to feed and not wanting to waste anything we needed, I used my apron to wipe them clean. With no remorse, I carefully placed them in the basket alongside the other ones I quickly gathered from the nest. Don’t judge me…times were hard back then and food was food…even if it had been inside a reptile’s body for a short minute. Remember, the whale spit out Jonah and he was fine, too.
The years have long passed since I kept hens in my backyard but my daughter and her family have an old wooden enclosure on their property and raise several hens. They enjoy fresh eggs every day and occasionally bring a few to me. They taste so much better than the ones bought at the grocery store and I am thankful for her gift each time. Especially now since a dozen costs as much as a rib-eye steak!
These soaring egg prices have me thinking about putting up a small coop in my own backyard again. I’m sure my grandkids would enjoy helping Nanny feed them and gather the bounty every day. I’ll just make sure to keep a garden hoe handy to take care of any trespassers because those eggs are even more precious now than they were thirty years ago!
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
