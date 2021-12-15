West End and Sardis were well-represented on this year’s All-Etowah County football teams, which were released this past weekend, with 20 players between the two schools honored for their efforts this season.

The Patriots saw seven players selected to the first team, plus another four earn honorable mention nods for 11 total players to earn post-season honors.

Etowah County players are selected to position-specific spots.

Offensively, the Patriots saw a trio of players make it, led by big play threats Isaiah Roberson at running back, and Thad Pearce at wideout, while offensively lineman John Collier was also named to the first-team offense.

Defensively, a pair of linebackers led the way for West End, with Rockman Sainsbury and Russell Smith earning nods, while Jake Edwards in the defensive backfield was picked, as well as Ashton Self at one of the defensive end spots.

In addition to that group, Tyler Jones, Jacob Umphrey, Jay Glover, and Kaiden Silor grabbed honorable mention honors.

The Patriots were 4-6 this past season, their first under new head coach Derrick Sewell.

Sardis saw four players named to the All-Etowah County first team, led by sophomore wide receiver Eli Morton on offense, along with Brody Samples, who was selected to the Athlete position after quarterbacking the Lions.

On defense, defensive back Garrett Burns at defensive back, and Case Martin at linebacker both earned first-team honors.

Five other Lions, Jose Ponce, Logan Edwards, Jacob Smith, Kane Lawson, and Chris Compton garnered honorable mention honors for the Lions.

Tucker Griffin of Hokes Bluff was named County MVP, Gauge NeSmith of Southside Gadsden was the Offensive MVP, and Jerrod Harden of Southside was the Defensive MVP.

In addition to the All-County honors for West End, Pearce and Sainsbury were selected to the 2A Region 6 All-Region first team, with Roberson, Self, Jones, and Jake Edwards nabbing honorable mention in the region.

Logan Washburn of Cleveland was the Region’s Player of the Year, while Pierece Gilliland of Cleveland and Cooper Austin or Spring Garden shared Offensive MVP. Karter Adams of Cleveland was Defensive MVP, while Chaz Pope of Spring Garden was the Athlete of the Year.

The full Etowah County selections are as follows:

MVP – Tucker Griffin, SR., Hokes Bluff

Offensive MVP – Gauge NeSmith, SO., Southside

Defensive MVP – Jerrod Harden, JR., Southside

Coach of the Year – Miles Holcomb, Southside 

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Jordan Bradly, SR., Hokes Bluff

Running Back – Isaiah Roberson, SR., West End; Levi Long, SR., Glencoe

Wide Receiver – Cody Roberts, JR., Southside; Daimon Hitchcock, SR., Southside; Thad Pierce, JR., West End; Eli Morton, SO., Sardis

Tight End – Kyle Patterson, SR., Hokes Bluff; Drew Johnston, SR., Glencoe

Offensive Line – Tucker Pearce, SR., Southside; Jacob Strunk, JR., Southside; Mason Lockridge, SR., Hokes Bluff; John Collier, SR., West End; Jamin Brown, FR., Glencoe; Connor Brown, SR., Glencoe; Nemo Sample, FR., Gaston

DEFENSE

Defensive Back – Taylor Carr, SR., Southside; Carson Riddlespur, SR., Southside; Jake Edwards, SR., West End; Garrett Burns, JR., Sardis

Linebacker – Tytan Rich, SO., Southside; Jacob Davis, SR., Southside; Rockman Sainsbury, SO., West End; Russell Smith, SR., West End; Case Martin, SR., Sardis; Hunter Hanners, SR., Glencoe

Defensive Tackle – JR Golden, SR., Hokes Bluff; Kade Crowder, SR., Glencoe; Brady Underwood, SR., Gaston

Defensive End – Ethan Light, SR., Southside; Will Wellingham, SR., Hokes Bluff; Ashton Self, Sr., West End

Athlete – Brody Samples, SR., Sardis

Kicker – Jaden Burns, SR., Hokes Bluff

Punter - Kade Kueny, SR., Glencoe

HONORABLE MENTION

SOUTHSIDE

Cayden McMichael

Jake Stewart

John Gilbert

Spencer Sharpe

Broady Johnson

Smiley Jones

Koal Garrett

HOKES BLUFF

Dakota Holcomb

Ian Stinson

Leon Chen

Jaylen Simmons

Brayson Hayes

WEST END

Tyler Jones

Jacob Umphrey

Jay Glover

Kaiden Silor

GLENCOE

Maston Teague

Kody Kueny

Nolan Fairley

Aaron Mann

Gavin Bray

SARDIS

Jose Ponce

Logan Edwards

Jacob Smith

Kane Lawson

Chris Compton

GASTON

Kobe Harris

Cayden Battles

Justin Pope

Ethan Herren

Nate Oliver

Kodie Bogie

