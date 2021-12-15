West End and Sardis were well-represented on this year’s All-Etowah County football teams, which were released this past weekend, with 20 players between the two schools honored for their efforts this season.
The Patriots saw seven players selected to the first team, plus another four earn honorable mention nods for 11 total players to earn post-season honors.
Etowah County players are selected to position-specific spots.
Offensively, the Patriots saw a trio of players make it, led by big play threats Isaiah Roberson at running back, and Thad Pearce at wideout, while offensively lineman John Collier was also named to the first-team offense.
Defensively, a pair of linebackers led the way for West End, with Rockman Sainsbury and Russell Smith earning nods, while Jake Edwards in the defensive backfield was picked, as well as Ashton Self at one of the defensive end spots.
In addition to that group, Tyler Jones, Jacob Umphrey, Jay Glover, and Kaiden Silor grabbed honorable mention honors.
The Patriots were 4-6 this past season, their first under new head coach Derrick Sewell.
Sardis saw four players named to the All-Etowah County first team, led by sophomore wide receiver Eli Morton on offense, along with Brody Samples, who was selected to the Athlete position after quarterbacking the Lions.
On defense, defensive back Garrett Burns at defensive back, and Case Martin at linebacker both earned first-team honors.
Five other Lions, Jose Ponce, Logan Edwards, Jacob Smith, Kane Lawson, and Chris Compton garnered honorable mention honors for the Lions.
Tucker Griffin of Hokes Bluff was named County MVP, Gauge NeSmith of Southside Gadsden was the Offensive MVP, and Jerrod Harden of Southside was the Defensive MVP.
In addition to the All-County honors for West End, Pearce and Sainsbury were selected to the 2A Region 6 All-Region first team, with Roberson, Self, Jones, and Jake Edwards nabbing honorable mention in the region.
Logan Washburn of Cleveland was the Region’s Player of the Year, while Pierece Gilliland of Cleveland and Cooper Austin or Spring Garden shared Offensive MVP. Karter Adams of Cleveland was Defensive MVP, while Chaz Pope of Spring Garden was the Athlete of the Year.
The full Etowah County selections are as follows:
MVP – Tucker Griffin, SR., Hokes Bluff
Offensive MVP – Gauge NeSmith, SO., Southside
Defensive MVP – Jerrod Harden, JR., Southside
Coach of the Year – Miles Holcomb, Southside
OFFENSE
Quarterback – Jordan Bradly, SR., Hokes Bluff
Running Back – Isaiah Roberson, SR., West End; Levi Long, SR., Glencoe
Wide Receiver – Cody Roberts, JR., Southside; Daimon Hitchcock, SR., Southside; Thad Pierce, JR., West End; Eli Morton, SO., Sardis
Tight End – Kyle Patterson, SR., Hokes Bluff; Drew Johnston, SR., Glencoe
Offensive Line – Tucker Pearce, SR., Southside; Jacob Strunk, JR., Southside; Mason Lockridge, SR., Hokes Bluff; John Collier, SR., West End; Jamin Brown, FR., Glencoe; Connor Brown, SR., Glencoe; Nemo Sample, FR., Gaston
DEFENSE
Defensive Back – Taylor Carr, SR., Southside; Carson Riddlespur, SR., Southside; Jake Edwards, SR., West End; Garrett Burns, JR., Sardis
Linebacker – Tytan Rich, SO., Southside; Jacob Davis, SR., Southside; Rockman Sainsbury, SO., West End; Russell Smith, SR., West End; Case Martin, SR., Sardis; Hunter Hanners, SR., Glencoe
Defensive Tackle – JR Golden, SR., Hokes Bluff; Kade Crowder, SR., Glencoe; Brady Underwood, SR., Gaston
Defensive End – Ethan Light, SR., Southside; Will Wellingham, SR., Hokes Bluff; Ashton Self, Sr., West End
Athlete – Brody Samples, SR., Sardis
Kicker – Jaden Burns, SR., Hokes Bluff
Punter - Kade Kueny, SR., Glencoe
HONORABLE MENTION
SOUTHSIDE
Cayden McMichael
Jake Stewart
John Gilbert
Spencer Sharpe
Broady Johnson
Smiley Jones
Koal Garrett
HOKES BLUFF
Dakota Holcomb
Ian Stinson
Leon Chen
Jaylen Simmons
Brayson Hayes
WEST END
Tyler Jones
Jacob Umphrey
Jay Glover
Kaiden Silor
GLENCOE
Maston Teague
Kody Kueny
Nolan Fairley
Aaron Mann
Gavin Bray
SARDIS
Jose Ponce
Logan Edwards
Jacob Smith
Kane Lawson
Chris Compton
GASTON
Kobe Harris
Cayden Battles
Justin Pope
Ethan Herren
Nate Oliver
Kodie Bogie
