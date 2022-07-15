This is a faith opinion column.
As we spend time alone with the Lord each day in prayer, a time of confession should also be included. Some review about some basics may be in order here.
When a person yields full control of his life to the Lord Jesus Christ, he enters into a relationship with the Lord that can never be broken, altered, or severed in any way. Jesus spoke these words to his disciples, and they apply to those of us that are his disciples today as well: “I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one can snatch them out of my hand. My father, who has given them to me is greater than all; no one can snatch them out of my Father’s hand,” (John 10:28-29).
While many believers struggle with the assurance of their salvation, these words of Jesus remind us that our relationship with the Father can never be lost. It is permanent and eternal. Why is it then that so many true believers are unsure about their salvation? While the purpose of this article is not intended to address that issue, some comment is necessary, and this is related to the prayer of confession.
While our relationship to the Lord is fixed, our fellowship with him is broken every time we sin. Understanding these two terms is extremely important. The family is a good way to illustrate these terms. When a child disobeys his parents, he breaks the fellowship until he “confesses” the disobedience. However, even when the child is out of fellowship, he still has the relationship. He is always going to be the child of his parents. No matter how great the sin is, his parents still love him and he will always be their child.
It is the same way with a child of God’s relationship with his heavenly father. When he sins against God, the fellowship is broken, but not the relationship. The primary reason so many believes are not sure about their salvation is that they are out of fellowship. They are saved and are going to heaven, but because of unconfessed sin they do not have that peace and assurance.
It is for this reason that confession should be a part of our daily time alone with the Lord in prayer. We confess not because we are going to lose our relationship, but because we want to be in fellowship with our Lord, and he wants to be in full fellowship with us. We need to keep short accounts with the Lord. If we go for days without confession our sins, it is like building a wall between us and the Lord. It keeps getting higher and higher.
The word confess means to agree with God that we have sinned. As we discussed in previous articles, our daily time alone with the Lord includes praise, thanksgiving, petition, and intercession. A time of confession should be right before or right after praise and thanksgiving. As we spend time alone with the Lord, we want to be in fellowship with him. And remember, once we have confessed any known sin, they are forgiven. We don’t need to confess them again later.
Most have no trouble thinking of sins that need to be confessed. As we mature in our relationship with the Lord, we become more aware of sin. Here are some “categories” of sin that can make us more aware. First, there are sins of commission and omission. Sins of commission are things we do that we shouldn’t do. Those are the most obvious. But sins of omission are just as much a sin. These are things we should do, but fail or omit to do.
When the Spirit leads us to take a certain action, and we fail to do so, that is a sin of omission. While the Spirit can speak in a still, soft voice, the majority of the time he speaks to us through his Word. And of course to better hear his voice, we need to know his Word. Perhaps the Lord is prompting us to share the Gospel with a neighbor, a co-worker, a classmate, but we refuse to do so. I have been guilty of that sin of disobedience more times than I like to admit. I can think of every possible reason not to do so. I confess my disobedience and pray for another opportunity. When it comes to sharing the Gospel with “strangers,” a second opportunity is rare.
Another category of sin is those of the flesh and those of the spirit. While the sins of the flesh are obvious: lust, immorality, sexual sins of every nature, stealing, cheating, slander, gossip and more. Those of the spirit are less obvious. Those would include jealousy, pride, envy, bitterness, impatience and others.
As we mature in our faith, we should reach a point that we should confess our sins immediately and not have to wait until our next time daily prayer. When we do so, those sins do not need to be confessed again.
“He who conceals his sin does not prosper, but whoever confesses and renounces them finds mercy.” Proverbs 28:13
“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” I John 1:9
“Have mercy on me, O God, according to your unfailing love; according to your great compassion blot out my transgressions. Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin.” Psalm 51:1-2
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
