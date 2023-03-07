A public hearing is slated for 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, during the regularly scheduled Boaz City Council meeting to discuss the possible issuance of two sets of general obligation warrants to finance improvements in the city.
The meeting will be at the Boaz Senior Center.
The city is looking at the possibility of borrowing money – up to $11,500,000 for “Series 2023-A” improvements, and up to $1,500,000 for “Series 2023-B” improvements.
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said the amount stated in the notice for the public hearing is a maximum amount, a high amount so that takes price increases into account, so that city leaders would not have to go back later to adjust figures.
Dyar said firm plans and price estimates have not been set.
City leaders want to get public input on plans for the former site of the outlet center.
“The outlet center has not been relevant for about 20 years,” Dyar said. “We’ve got to do something.”
The city constructed its new recreation center in a portion of property that was once occupied by retail businesses, and renovation work is going on now on at least one of the buildings, where Tre Ragazzi’s restaurant is located.
“Alabama Firearms Academy owns its building,” Dyar said. “Unfortunately, the city owns the rest of them.” Dyar said the city is looking at financing that could also bring more money for paving and other projects.
“We’re looking at improving our community,” he said.
The public notice about the meeting Monday includes a variety of potential improvement work.
According to the notice, Series 2023-A would finance what’s generally referred to as the “Boaz Commons Project.” It could include site grading, paving, utility relocation, new asphalt, parking lot lighting, sidewalks, decorative lighting, new roundabout and public road improvements to and from the roundabout, new pavilions, retention pond, fencing, curb and gutter, and new baseball/softball field improvements constituting redesign and repair and construction of pickleball courts, public road improvements, and/or other capital improvements.
The second series would fund parking improvements and/or building improvements to the former outlet property retail facilities, owned by the city and leased by private users.
According to the advertised notice, the proposed expenditure of public funds and the “proposed contemplated transfer of City funds” for the property in the project will provide public benefits to the City by enhancing economic growth of the City and specifically through the prospect of “eventually improving and creating additional recreational parks and offerings within the municipal limits of the City.”
The improvements, according to the notice, will not only enhance the quality of life for existing residents of Boaz but will also attract visitors and future residents to the city, generating sales tax and other forms of tax revenue for the City.
The notice acknowledges that while the City will own the improvements, they will benefit tenants who lease the properties from the city. “The specific private users who may benefit from the Series 2023-B Improvements include Trinkets n’ Treasures owned by Deborah Swan and Darcy L. Swan, Tre Regazzi’s Boaz LLC (restaurant), Garage Shapeups, LLC, Frank’s Thunder
Alley, LLC (bowling alley), Mary Riddle doing business as Grumpy’s, Willmore Total Fitness,LLC (exercise/fitness business), Boaz Discount Furniture (furniture retailer),” and others entities that might lease the facilities in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.