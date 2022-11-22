GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Douglas varsity basketball teams swept Marshall County rival Brindlee Mountain on Friday, Nov. 18.
VARSITY BOYS
Douglas 48, BMHS 29
The unbeaten Eagles moved to 4-0 on the new season with the victory. They led 9-5, 21-13 and 37-19 at the quarter breaks.
Logan Puckett’s 11 points topped Douglas’ attack.
Jackson Sims and Jaylen Spain scored nine each, Dakota Stewart eight, Eli Teal seven and Zaidrian Rohrig and Cooper Butler both two.
The Eagles are scheduled to play host Geraldine on Wednesday night at 7:30 in the final game of the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout.
VARSITY GIRLS
Douglas 57, BMHS 9
The Lady Eagles crushed the Lady Lions to pick up their third win of the season.
Douglas (3-1) commanded advantages of 25-1, 40-3 and 44-4 at the rest stops.
Tori Rojek hit four 3-pointers and paced the Lady Eagles with 16 points. Sydnie Sanders also made four treys and closed with 13 points. Madison Franklin scored 11.
Chloe Avans contributed six, Mallory Ackles four, Carlie Camp three and Crimson Sanders and Juliana Allen both two.
Douglas meets host Geraldine on Wednesday night at 6 in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout.
