In a special called board meeting Thursday morning, the Albertville Board of Education voted to accept the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English.
“Since I arrived in January of 2018, there have been accomplishments that we have achieved together and also hardships that we have overcome together,” said Dr. English in his letter to the board. “We have restructured from within our schools to provide a promising future for our students, expanded opportunities for all students, overcame a once in a lifetime pandemic, and invested in capital projects that will provide state of the art programs and facilities for future generations of Aggies.”
Dr. English thanked the board for their support, vision, leadership, and guidance throughout his time as superintendent of Albertville City Schools.
“I have been surrounded by the most professional group of administrators who have helped comprise a remarkable and unified team over the last five years. Leading and guiding this system alongside a group of educators who I have forged lifelong friendships with, has been truly amazing and inspiring,” said Dr. English. “To say that Albertville City Schools is in great hands is an understatement. The future is definitely bright at ACS.”
Dr. English has served as Albertville’s superintendent for the past six years and will continue to do so through the month of June.
“I have been presented with an opportunity to move closer to family and return to the state where my career as an administrator started in Georgia. I am excited for the next chapter and to see what God will reveal on those pages,” said Dr. English.
“Although my retirement here is near, we still have important and critical work to do in the weeks ahead, and I remain committed to finishing the year strong. I love what I do and the people I work with each and every day. I know how unique and special that is. I have been blessed. I look forward to seeing the great things happening in Albertville City Schools. Thank you, Albertville.”
