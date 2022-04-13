County bragging rights will be on the line this December, as the Snead State men’s basketball team and head coach Jeremiah Patterson announced a new boy’s basketball event, with teams from Marshall County squaring off with teams from DeKalb County on December 10, 2022.
Patterson said they were able to get 14 of the 16 teams between the two counties secured for the event, which features one day of games at Snead State, with the only two teams who weren’t able to participate already having schedule commitments.
For Patterson, the idea was simply about how to expand the growth of basketball in the area, and to jump-start basketball as soon as the football season ends.
“I’ve been a basketball guy my whole life, and I kind of feel like there’s times where basketball kind of gets shoved to the side,” Patterson said. “I felt like that would be a great time of the year to do that, football season ends, and it gives the teams a chance to play on a college court, while playing a team they don’t normally play. Just trying to create some basketball excitement, we have great basketball excitement for the county tournaments, but just trying to build on that and get the community out to see these teams all at one time.”
A big help in getting this even established, according to Patterson, was the enthusiasm shown from the area’s coaches, and even those who weren’t able to participate, expressing interest in the event, with hopes to play in the future.
As of now, the seven matchups slated for the day are Guntersville-Geraldine, Boaz-Fort Payne, Arab-Sylvania, Douglas-Collinsville, DAR-Fyffe, Asbury-Ider, and Brindlee Mountain-Crossville.
“For the most part they’re 100% on-board, and it just came to my mind one day, ‘Hey why don’t we try this?’ They have the Sand Mountain Tournament for Jackson-DeKalb and Marshall just has the County Tournament, so I was just trying to find a way to get all these teams together in one place, and hopefully in front of a big crowd,” Patterson said. “Of the 16 coaches I contacted, 14 of them were very excited, then the last two wanted to come but couldn’t because of their schedule weren’t able to. But hopefully after this year, and we’d love to do this every year at this time, that they can schedule around that. But most coaches said, ‘Coach I think this is a great idea, and we’re 100% in,” and that’s before they found out who they’re playing.”
Patterson said the next steps for the event are coming up with a name for it, and looking for sponsors and help putting the event on, particularly with help covering the cost of officials that will be needed for the day’s seven games.
For more information on the event, or to help with sponsorship opportunities, contact Patterson at jeremiah.patterson@snead.edu.
